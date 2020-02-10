Weeping Water wins ECNC title

LINCOLN – The Weeping Water girls wore championship smiles Saturday night after winning the league tournament title with a dramatic comeback.
The Indians rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat Malcolm 48-44 in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament title game. The teams played their overtime contest in front of an overflow crowd at Southeast Community College-Lincoln. Hundreds of fans watched the Indians celebrate at midcourt after claiming the program’s first ECNC Tournament championship.
WWHS head coach Joel Haveman said the top-seeded Indians relied on their experience to get past Malcolm. The third-seeded Clippers controlled the game throughout the first three quarters and built a 29-19 lead late in the third period. Weeping Water kept plugging away on offense and outscored Malcolm 26-15 in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“I’m really proud of the girls for the way they stayed focused the whole game, even when things weren’t working out the way we wanted them to,” Haveman said. “We struggled to score for a large part of the night, but they didn’t get down on themselves. They kept at it and they saw the rewards that came from doing that.”
Malcolm (17-4) handcuffed Weeping Water’s powerful offense throughout the first half. The team’s zone defense held the top-seeded Indians scoreless for a 4:03 stretch in the first quarter. Malcolm limited Weeping Water (21-1) to two field goals in the second period and allowed just two offensive rebounds.
The Clippers constructed a 23-12 halftime lead with a variety of scoring plays. Freshman guards Alyssa Fortik and Diamond Sedlak drained back-to-back 3-pointers near the end of the first quarter, and a 3-pointer from Sedlak gave the team a 21-8 edge midway through the second period. Two free throws from Joslyn Small kept the lead at double digits entering halftime.
Haveman said coaches focused much of their halftime message on keeping the heads of WWHS players lifted high. They told the Indians they had the talent to rally from the deficit and win the game.
“We told them to stay confident and keep working at getting good looks at the basket,” Haveman said. “Being down 11 points isn’t a big deal for these girls, because they have the ability to score quickly.”
Weeping Water kept the Clippers from expanding their lead by employing solid defense in the third quarter. The team held Malcolm scoreless for the first 6:01 of the period and forced three turnovers. Grace Cave drew a charge and Reagan Aronson grabbed two defensive rebounds in the stretch.
Cave gave Weeping Water a spark when she sank three free throws after being fouled as the third-quarter buzzer sounded. The team then tied the game at 31-31 after Cave made one 3-pointer and Peyton Barrett knocked home two treys.
Cave’s 3-pointer with 1:25 left in regulation gave the Indians a 36-34 lead, but Emma Brown countered with a short jumper with 0:51 to tie the game. Fortik made a steal on Weeping Water’s final possession with 3.5 seconds left to force overtime.
Weeping Water soared ahead with the first seven points of the extra session. Barrett and Cave kept Malcolm from erasing the 43-36 gap with their work at the free-throw line. They went 11-of-12 in the final 61 seconds to preserve the victory.
WWHS senior Bailee Nissen played a key role in the game with her work in the paint. She hustled after multiple rebounds, forced jump-ball situations and boxed Malcolm out in the post. Her offensive rebound with 2:23 left in regulation led to a go-ahead basket later in the possession.
Cave ended the night with 20 points, six rebounds, three blocks and one charge taken. Barrett collected 20 points and four steals and Nissen produced four points and five rebounds. Reba Wilson pitched in four points, two assists and three rebounds.
Aronson collected three rebounds and one assist and Jamison Twomey had one rebound and one assist. Karley Ridge helped the team with one rebound.
Weeping Water athletes secured a pair of conference titles during the night. The Indians also clinched the regular-season championship with their work on the court. Weeping Water finished undefeated against ECNC opponents this year.
Haveman said he was happy to see the Indians have a chance to wear championship smiles. Barrett, Nissen and fellow senior Kelsi Vogler joined their teammates in several joyous huddles after the game. All of the Indians received gold medals and came together for multiple team photos in their uniforms.
“It feels great,” Haveman said. “I feel really happy for the girls, because they’ve put a lot of time and effort into this. To have the seniors get to go out on top is really special, and all of the girls have helped make this happen with their work. It’s a really good feeling right now.”
Malcolm 14 9 6 7 8 – 44
Weeping Water 8 4 10 14 12 – 48
Weeping Water (48)
Aronson 0-6 0-0 0, Wilson 2-2 0-0 4, Cave 6-18 6-7 20, Barrett 5-18 6-8 20, Nissen 1-4 2-2 4, Ridge 0-0 0-0 0, Twomey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-47 14-18 48.