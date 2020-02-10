Weeping Water wins ECNC title

Weeping Water soared ahead with the first seven points of the extra session. Barrett and Cave kept Malcolm from erasing the 43-36 gap with their work at the free-throw line. They went 11-of-12 in the final 61 seconds to preserve the victory.

WWHS senior Bailee Nissen played a key role in the game with her work in the paint. She hustled after multiple rebounds, forced jump-ball situations and boxed Malcolm out in the post. Her offensive rebound with 2:23 left in regulation led to a go-ahead basket later in the possession.

Cave ended the night with 20 points, six rebounds, three blocks and one charge taken. Barrett collected 20 points and four steals and Nissen produced four points and five rebounds. Reba Wilson pitched in four points, two assists and three rebounds.

Aronson collected three rebounds and one assist and Jamison Twomey had one rebound and one assist. Karley Ridge helped the team with one rebound.

Weeping Water athletes secured a pair of conference titles during the night. The Indians also clinched the regular-season championship with their work on the court. Weeping Water finished undefeated against ECNC opponents this year.