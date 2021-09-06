Weeping Water wins game over Tri County

DeWITT – Weeping Water athletes walked off Tri County’s football field with winning smiles Friday night.
The Indians stopped Tri County 40-26 in a game that featured several momentum changes. Weeping Water scored the first 32 points of the evening before the Trojans created comeback energy. TCHS moved within 32-26 in the fourth quarter before Weeping Water put the game away.
Weeping Water (2-0) stormed ahead of Tri County in the opening stanza. Keegan McDonald broke free from the defense on a 35-yard touchdown run, and Sayler Rhodes hauled in a 23-yard scoring pass from Ethan Essary on the next drive. Hunter Mortimer then connected with Essary on a 19-yard strike to make it 20-0.
The Indians increased the gap to 32-0 in the second quarter. Hayden Nash took a 47-yard pass from Mortimer into the end zone for the team’s fourth touchdown of the night. Rhodes copied the scoring feat on a 19-yard reception after that.
Tri County (1-1) gained hope when Grant Lewandowski took the ensuing kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown before halftime. Christopher Janssen and Lewandowski each scored in the third quarter to whittle the gap to 32-20, and Dusty Kapke’s short run in the fourth quarter created a 32-26 ballgame.
Weeping Water regained control with a decisive scoring drive. Mortimer surveyed the field and found Rhodes for a 21-yard touchdown to increase the lead back to double digits.
Mortimer went 7-of-15 for 140 yards and four touchdowns during the evening. He also gained 57 rushing yards on 22 carries. McDonald highlighted the team’s ground game with 163 yards on 24 attempts.
Rhodes netted three receptions for 63 yards and Essary collected two catches for 34 yards. Nash made one 47-yard grab and McDonald secured two receptions for 19 yards.
Ethan Essary led the Indians with eight solo tackles and two interceptions. Carter Mogensen pocketed five solo and two assisted tackles with three stops for loss, and Mortimer ended the evening with three solo tackles. Nash recovered one fumble and made two solo tackles, and McDonald and Tyler Essary each chipped in two solo stops.
Weeping Water will resume the campaign Friday with a home game against Johnson County Central (1-1). The teams are scheduled to start action at 7 p.m.
Weeping Water 20 12 0 8 – 40
Tri County 0 6 14 6 – 26
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
WW – McDonald 35 run (run no good)
WW – Rhodes 23 pass from Essary (Mortimer run)
WW – Essary 19 pass from Mortimer (run no good)
2nd Quarter
WW – Nash 47 pass from Mortimer (kick no good)
WW – Rhodes 19 pass from Mortimer (run no good)
TC – Lewandowski 71 kickoff return (run no good)
3rd Quarter
TC – Janssen 1 run (run no good)
TC – Lewandowski 37 pass from Kapke (Lewandowski run)
4th Quarter
TC – Kapke 1 run (run no good)
WW – Rhodes 21 pass from Mortimer (run good)