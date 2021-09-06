Weeping Water wins game over Tri County

DeWITT – Weeping Water athletes walked off Tri County’s football field with winning smiles Friday night.

The Indians stopped Tri County 40-26 in a game that featured several momentum changes. Weeping Water scored the first 32 points of the evening before the Trojans created comeback energy. TCHS moved within 32-26 in the fourth quarter before Weeping Water put the game away.

Weeping Water (2-0) stormed ahead of Tri County in the opening stanza. Keegan McDonald broke free from the defense on a 35-yard touchdown run, and Sayler Rhodes hauled in a 23-yard scoring pass from Ethan Essary on the next drive. Hunter Mortimer then connected with Essary on a 19-yard strike to make it 20-0.

The Indians increased the gap to 32-0 in the second quarter. Hayden Nash took a 47-yard pass from Mortimer into the end zone for the team’s fourth touchdown of the night. Rhodes copied the scoring feat on a 19-yard reception after that.

Tri County (1-1) gained hope when Grant Lewandowski took the ensuing kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown before halftime. Christopher Janssen and Lewandowski each scored in the third quarter to whittle the gap to 32-20, and Dusty Kapke’s short run in the fourth quarter created a 32-26 ballgame.