Weeping Water wins games

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes used their confidence at the plate to collect a pair of convincing victories on the softball diamond Monday night.
The Indians dominated the Lincoln Chaos in an 18-and-under doubleheader. The teams played their Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League games at Memorial Field in Weeping Water.
Weeping Water 13, Lincoln Chaos 1
Keatyn Harrah helped the Indians stop the Chaos in game one with a powerful performance in her two plate appearances. She drove in a pair of runs in the first inning and copied the two-RBI effort in the second inning. She finished the game with two singles and four RBI.
Weeping Water erased a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the first inning. Zoe Houston reached base on a one-out error and Brooklyn Rathe drew a two-out walk. Harrah then ripped a single to center field to drive in both teammates.
The Indians ran away from the Chaos in the second inning. The team scored eight times and had 11 batters come to the plate in the frame. Harrah had two RBI in the inning and Reba Wilson and Chrystal Meyer each had RBI singles. Houston, Wilson, Meyer, Kiera Brack, Josie Cave, Lauren Harms, Bailey Houchin and Natania French touched home plate for Weeping Water.
Weeping Water ended action due to mercy rule in the third inning. Brack led off the inning with a single and scored on an error and two wild pitches. Houston drew a walk, stole second, moved to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch, and Wilson walked, stole second and scored on a third Chaos error.
Brack finished with two singles and two runs for Weeping Water, and Houston scored three times after reaching base on two walks and an error. Wilson had one single, one walk, two runs and one RBI, Cave scored twice and Houchin had one single and one run.
Harms reached base on a single and error and scored once, Rathe walked and scored once and Meyer had one single, one run and one RBI. French reached base on one single and one error and scored once.
Brack pitched three innings for the Indians. She struck out three batters and scattered six hits.
Chaos 100 – 1 6 7
Weeping Water 283 – 13 9 2
Weeping Water 10, Lincoln Chaos 1
The Indians continued their hot hitting in game two. The team opened the contest with two runs and built the lead to 6-0 by the fourth inning. Weeping Water ended the game with four runs in the fifth inning.
Harrah helped the Indians with two hits and three RBI. Houchin delivered two hits, one walk and two RBI, Harms drove in one run and Rathe had one hit.
Meyer tossed all five innings. She limited the Chaos to four hits and struck out three batters.
Weeping Water will conclude the regular season next week with a road trip to Palmyra. The Indians are scheduled to play the Panthers in a doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, July 13.
Weeping Water 202 24 – 10 7 0
Chaos 000 10 – 1 4 3
