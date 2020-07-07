Weeping Water wins games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes used their confidence at the plate to collect a pair of convincing victories on the softball diamond Monday night.

The Indians dominated the Lincoln Chaos in an 18-and-under doubleheader. The teams played their Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League games at Memorial Field in Weeping Water.

Weeping Water 13, Lincoln Chaos 1

Keatyn Harrah helped the Indians stop the Chaos in game one with a powerful performance in her two plate appearances. She drove in a pair of runs in the first inning and copied the two-RBI effort in the second inning. She finished the game with two singles and four RBI.

Weeping Water erased a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the first inning. Zoe Houston reached base on a one-out error and Brooklyn Rathe drew a two-out walk. Harrah then ripped a single to center field to drive in both teammates.

The Indians ran away from the Chaos in the second inning. The team scored eight times and had 11 batters come to the plate in the frame. Harrah had two RBI in the inning and Reba Wilson and Chrystal Meyer each had RBI singles. Houston, Wilson, Meyer, Kiera Brack, Josie Cave, Lauren Harms, Bailey Houchin and Natania French touched home plate for Weeping Water.