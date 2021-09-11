Weeping Water wins home game over JCC

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water’s ability to remain focused on the task at hand helped the Indians rally past Johnson County Central on Friday night.

The Indians overcame an early 18-8 deficit to win their home opener 60-44. Weeping Water took a 30-26 lead at halftime and doubled the scoring total by the end of the night. The Indians posted 40 or more points for the third time this season.

WWHS head coach Mitchell Shepherd said Johnson County Central took advantage of several defensive breakdowns during the first half. The Indians learned from those lessons and held the Thunderbirds to just 18 points after the break.

“We struggled with our eyes a lot in the early part of the game,” Shepherd said. “We weren’t watching them as closely as we should have been on both sides of the ball. There was some miscommunication out there at the beginning, but I was proud of the guys for being able to iron things out the rest of the way. They played much better after those first couple of minutes, which was good to see.”

Shepherd said the game showcased the team’s overall composure. Weeping Water responded to three straight JCC touchdowns by scoring three times in the final 4:40 of the second quarter. The Indians then found the end zone on their first four trips of the second half to remain in front.