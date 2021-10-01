Weeping Water wins home softball game

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water’s seven seniors celebrated in winning fashion this week during a home victory over Platteview.

Kiera Brack, Josie Cave, Natania French, Lauren Harms, Keatyn Harrah, Zoe Houston and Brooklyn Rathe helped the Indians defeat the Trojans 12-4. They used their experience to give Weeping Water a winning edge in the Senior Night game.

Platteview (2-25) scored a solo run in the opening inning, but that would be the final time the Trojans would lead in the game. Weeping Water (13-13) posted two runs in the bottom of the first and built a 4-1 lead in the third.

Weeping Water created a decisive edge in the fourth inning. The team pounded six runs on the scoreboard to go ahead 10-1. Platteview attempted to start a rally with three runs in the next inning, but the Indians put the game away with two runs in the sixth.

Weeping Water collected a double-digit run total for the eighth time this season. Harrah helped the team achieve that feat with a big night at the plate. She posted two singles, two home runs, five runs batted in and four runs scored.