Weeping Water wins home softball game

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water’s seven seniors celebrated in winning fashion this week during a home victory over Platteview.
Kiera Brack, Josie Cave, Natania French, Lauren Harms, Keatyn Harrah, Zoe Houston and Brooklyn Rathe helped the Indians defeat the Trojans 12-4. They used their experience to give Weeping Water a winning edge in the Senior Night game.
Platteview (2-25) scored a solo run in the opening inning, but that would be the final time the Trojans would lead in the game. Weeping Water (13-13) posted two runs in the bottom of the first and built a 4-1 lead in the third.
Weeping Water created a decisive edge in the fourth inning. The team pounded six runs on the scoreboard to go ahead 10-1. Platteview attempted to start a rally with three runs in the next inning, but the Indians put the game away with two runs in the sixth.
Weeping Water collected a double-digit run total for the eighth time this season. Harrah helped the team achieve that feat with a big night at the plate. She posted two singles, two home runs, five runs batted in and four runs scored.
Harms collected two singles and four RBI and Houston tallied one single, one double, one sacrifice fly, two runs and one RBI. Brack contributed one double, one walk and one RBI for the Indians, and Rathe posted one single, two walks and one run.
Cave collected one single and one run and French reached base on one error and one hit-by-pitch. She crossed the plate once in the game. Treva Wright boosted Weeping Water’s offense with one double and Jillian Rathe drew one walk.
French and Brooklyn Rathe each swiped two bases for Weeping Water. Brack, Harrah and Houston added one steal apiece.
Brack led the team with three defensive assists. She tossed six innings and allowed five hits and zero earned runs. She struck out eight Trojans in her 104-pitch performance.
Platteview 100 030 – 4 4 3
Weeping Water 202 602 – 12 10 2
Malcolm 7, Weeping Water 2
Malcolm visited Weeping Water Thursday night for an East Central Nebraska Conference matchup. The Clippers (17-9) scored the final seven runs of the game to win.
Harrah put the Indians ahead in the first inning with a two-run home run. Brack collected one single, one walk and one run and Brooklyn Rathe had one double and one walk. Houston posted one double, Cave tallied one single and Harms was struck once by a pitch.
Brack delivered five defensive assists and Cave finished with one defensive assist. Brack worked all seven innings and allowed eight hits and three earned runs with six strikeouts. She threw 146 pitches during the night.
Weeping Water will begin the Subdistrict C-1 Tournament at Auburn City Recreation Complex on Monday. The third-seeded Indians will face second-seeded Falls City (14-12) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to the 6 p.m. subdistrict championship game.
Malcolm 012 022 – 7 5 3
Weeping Water 200 000 – 2 8 3