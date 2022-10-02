Weeping Water wins Homecoming game

WEEPING WATER – A key defensive stop unlocked a winning result for Weeping Water in front of a large Homecoming crowd Friday night.

Weeping Water maintained its spot among the district leaders with a 64-22 triumph over Mead. The Raiders closed within 30-22 and were driving for a potential tying score late in the third quarter. Weeping Water stopped Mead on a fourth-and-1 play and dominated the game from that point on. WWHS outscored Mead 34-0 in the final 8:58 to win.

Weeping Water head coach Mitchell Shepherd said the Indians played well in a game that featured plenty of intensity. He said the critical fourth-down play gave the team a large amount of energy that remained the rest of the evening.

“That was a huge point in the game,” Shepherd said. “Football is a game of momentum swings, and sometimes all it takes to get momentum in your favor is a big defensive stop. Our guys did a great job of playing hard all night, and they were able to make a big difference there.”

Shepherd said the Indians (3-3) were aware that Mead (2-4) would be a difficult opponent to play. The Raiders had given Elmwood-Murdock a tough battle the previous week and had scored more than 40 points in both of their victories.

“Mead’s a good football team,” Shepherd said. “They have size and skill at a lot of spots, so we knew coming in that it was going to be an intense game. I felt good about it because our guys have a lot of talent and ability, and these kids play hard all of the time.

“We had a little lull there where Mead was able to get back into it, but our kids know how to handle adversity. They bounced right back and did a really great job of sealing it in the fourth quarter.”

Weeping Water threatened to run away from the Raiders in the opening three minutes. Keegan McDonald stretched the football across the goal line from the 2-yard line on the team’s first drive, and Ethan Essary made a leaping interception on Mead’s first play from scrimmage. Weeping Water capitalized with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Riggs Wilson to Sayler Rhodes at the 9:39 mark.

Mead moved within 14-8 with a 14-play drive on the next series. Weeping Water constructed a 30-8 lead after a pair of touchdown runs by McDonald, but Mead gained momentum just before halftime. Luke Carritt ran into the end zone on a fourth-down play with 3:38 left, and the Raiders stopped WWHS from getting into the end zone on the next series.

Mead scored midway through the third quarter and threatened to slice even more off the 30-22 deficit. The team took over the football at the 35-yard line and moved down to the 18-yard line. The Raiders tried a quick pass on a fourth-and-1 play but the football sailed out of bounds.

That proved to be the pivotal play of the game. Ethan Essary capped a scoring drive with a touchdown catch from the 5-yard line on the ensuing series, and Rhodes then intercepted a Mead pass and returned it to the 10-yard line. Wilson finished the drive with a short touchdown run to boost the lead to 46-22.

Weeping Water collected a safety when Mead’s snap went into the end zone with 6:17 left. McDonald scored on a 65-yard touchdown run just 13 seconds later, and Cole Essary added a 25-yard touchdown run with under a minute to play.

McDonald finished the game with 209 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Cole Essary gained 43 yards on five attempts and Rhodes finished with 31 yards on six carries.

Wilson showcased his accuracy by going 10-of-12 for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Rhodes caught two passes for 60 yards, McDonald made four catches for 39 yards and Hayden Nash hauled in two passes for 19 yards. Ethan Essary made a pair of receptions for ten yards.

Rhodes and Ethan Essary each made one interception, John Ridge knocked away two passes and Nash, McDonald and Ethan Essary each had one pass breakup. Brayden Harms made five solo and five assisted tackles, one sack and three stops behind the line of scrimmage, and Rhodes paced the defense with six solo and ten assisted tackles.

Logan March collected three solo and nine assisted tackles, Nash generated three solo stops and Cole Essary made six assisted plays. Nathaniel Keene had one solo and five assisted tackles, Ridge made two solo tackles and Brennan DeMike pocketed three assisted tackles.

Weeping Water will travel to Elmwood-Murdock for a district game Friday night. The teams are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. in Elmwood.

Mead 8 8 6 0 – 22

Weeping Water 14 16 0 34 – 64

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

WW – McDonald 2 run (Rhodes pass from Wilson), 10:06

WW – Rhodes 51 pass from Wilson (Rhodes pass from Wilson), 9:39

MHS – L. Carritt 1 run (Price pass from L. Carritt), 2:37

2nd Quarter

WW – McDonald 4 run (Rhodes run), 9:30

WW – McDonald 52 run (Rhodes pass from Wilson), 6:13

MHS – L. Carritt 3 run (Q. Carritt pass from L. Carritt), 3:38

3rd Quarter

MHS – Zwiener 10 pass from L. Carritt (pass no good), 7:13

4th Quarter

WW – E. Essary 5 pass from Wilson (E. Essary pass from Wilson), 8:58

WW – Wilson 4 run (Wilson run), 7:08

WW – Safety after Mead snap went into end zone, 6:17

WW – McDonald 65 run (Wilson pass from Wilson), 6:04

WW – C. Essary 25 run (C. Essary run), 0:26