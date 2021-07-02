Weeping Water wins league tournament title

“(Thursday) night was awesome!” Brack said. “After that last out we were all jumping up and down. It was an incredible feeling to know we got what we worked for. We knew we were the better team, but we also knew Nebraska City was a very solid team that was going to compete with us. We played as hard as we could until the very end.”

Wilson and Brack said Weeping Water coaches Terry Harms, Ben Brack and Steve Houston played key roles for the team throughout the tournament. Both said they have supported the current group of players for many years in various ages of softball.

“After the game everyone was so happy and excited,” Wilson said. “We just kept saying ‘thank you’ to our coaches who have coached us since tee ball. Our coaches really impact how we play. They have a lot of knowledge about the game and they’re just as competitive as the players are.”

“We have been playing together since tee ball, and we all love the game of softball,” Brack said. “Our coaches have been the same since tee ball as well. We’ve all been together for a long time. Our coaches know a lot about softball. They make summer ball super fun and relaxed, which is important for this team because we play better when we aren’t so tense.”