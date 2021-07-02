Weeping Water wins league tournament title

SYRACUSE – Weeping Water softball players enjoyed a championship view Thursday night after reaching the top spot in their league tournament.
The Indians earned the 18-and-under title in the Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League Tournament at Syracuse Sports Complex. Weeping Water defeated Nebraska City 4-3 to claim the trophy. The team completed a sweep of the regular-season and league tournament championships this summer.
Team members include Reba Wilson, Lauren Harms, Josie Cave, Brooklyn Rathe, Kiera Brack, Natania French, Taylor Miller, Kallie Brack, Chrystal Meyer, Bailey Houchin, Keatyn Harrah, Zoe Houston, Blake Henderson and Jillian Rathe.
Kiera Brack and Wilson said the Indians were happy about their accomplishment. Nebraska City forced a winner-take-all championship game with a 4-2 victory over Weeping Water earlier Thursday night. The Indians responded with a comeback effort in the final matchup of the double-elimination tournament.
“Everyone was super excited (Thursday) night,” Wilson said. “There was no doubt in anyone’s minds that we weren’t going to win. This whole tournament Nebraska City was our only competition, but we knew that overall we were the better team. We all kept our composure and lifted each other up through the entire game, and that gave everyone encouragement and a good mentality when playing.”
“(Thursday) night was awesome!” Brack said. “After that last out we were all jumping up and down. It was an incredible feeling to know we got what we worked for. We knew we were the better team, but we also knew Nebraska City was a very solid team that was going to compete with us. We played as hard as we could until the very end.”
Wilson and Brack said Weeping Water coaches Terry Harms, Ben Brack and Steve Houston played key roles for the team throughout the tournament. Both said they have supported the current group of players for many years in various ages of softball.
“After the game everyone was so happy and excited,” Wilson said. “We just kept saying ‘thank you’ to our coaches who have coached us since tee ball. Our coaches really impact how we play. They have a lot of knowledge about the game and they’re just as competitive as the players are.”
“We have been playing together since tee ball, and we all love the game of softball,” Brack said. “Our coaches have been the same since tee ball as well. We’ve all been together for a long time. Our coaches know a lot about softball. They make summer ball super fun and relaxed, which is important for this team because we play better when we aren’t so tense.”
Brack said Weeping Water fans also provided a large amount of encouragement. They helped the Indians feel comfortable at all nine positions on the diamond during the tournament.
“We have a great fan section,” Brack said. “They always seem to show up and support all of us. I am super passionate about the sport and the position I play, and it’s awesome to know that the girls behind me feel the same way.”
Weeping Water 12, Syracuse 0
The top-seeded Indians dominated eighth-seeded Syracuse in the first round on Tuesday night. Weeping Water scored 12 runs right away and ended the game early due to mercy rule.
Weeping Water 1, Nebraska City 0
Weeping Water and fourth-seeded Nebraska City squared off in a pitcher’s duel later Tuesday evening. The game remained scoreless until the Indians celebrated the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Brooklyn Rathe guided Weeping Water’s offense with two hits and one walk. Houchin and Houston each added one walk for the team.
Kiera Brack kept Nebraska City batters off balance the entire evening. She struck out eight Pioneers and allowed just three hits in her complete game. She threw first-pitch strikes to 18 batters and retired Nebraska City hitters on many groundouts and flyouts.
Nebraska City 000 000 0 – 0 3 2
Weeping Water 000 000 1 – 1 2 0
Weeping Water 7, Freeman 1
Weeping Water returned to the diamond Wednesday night for a matchup with second-seeded Freeman. The Indians remained in control throughout the evening and advanced to the championship round.
Nebraska City 4, Weeping Water 2
Nebraska City remained aggressive at the plate during Thursday night’s first matchup. The team posted six hits and took advantage of several scoring opportunities. The Pioneers produced solo runs in the first and third innings and stretched the gap to 4-1 in the fifth.
Nebraska City 101 02 – 4 6 1
Weeping Water 010 01 – 2 3 1
Weeping Water 4, Nebraska City 3
Brooklyn Rathe and Harms made a big difference for Weeping Water with their bats. Rathe ended the game with three hits and one RBI and Harms produced two hits and two RBI.
Nebraska City jumped ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first, but the Indians remained composed. The team tied things at 2-2 in the second and went ahead 4-3 in the top of the fifth. Weeping Water kept Nebraska City off the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame to win.
Meyer and Kiera Brack combined on the pitching victory. Meyer worked four innings and Brack tossed one inning for the Indians.
Weeping Water finished the season 14-1. The Indians went undefeated in their eight regular-season games and allowed only 14 runs.
Wilson said the Indians played with confident attitudes throughout the summer. She said the group’s friendly nature helped the team gain a championship view in 2021.
“Summer ball has always been my favorite time to play,” Wilson said. “We are just really good in the summer and it’s always fun to go out and just play with not so much pressure. Our coaches try to make it fun and they’ve coached us for a really long time, so they know what we can all do.
“Playing with the same group of girls that I’ve played with since we were young is also so much fun. It’s awesome to see how each and every one of us has grown.”
Weeping Water 020 02 – 4 9 1
Nebraska City 210 00 – 3 7 2