Weeping Water wins match over Raiders

OMAHA – Weeping Water athletes celebrated on the volleyball court Tuesday night after winning a dramatic match over Omaha Brownell-Talbot.

The Indians took down the Raiders 14-25, 25-19, 15-25, 26-24, 15-13 in a match filled with defensive highlights. Weeping Water ended the evening with 98 digs and Omaha Brownell-Talbot scooped up 107 digs. Both teams made diving plays to keep rallies going on Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s court.

The schools traded momentum in the first two games. Omaha Brownell-Talbot went ahead 11-6 in game one and expanded the gap after that. Weeping Water then switched into the driver’s seat in game two. WWHS flew ahead 24-15 and won after an Omaha Brownell-Talbot serve sailed long.

The Raiders controlled game three before the teams engaged in a back-and-forth battle in game four. The schools were tied at 13-13, 18-18 and 21-21 before Weeping Water went ahead 24-22. The Raiders battled back to knot the score at 24-24, but fans watched Weeping Water make a kill on the next point. The Indians then used an ace block to seal the 26-24 victory.

WWHS soared out to a 5-1 lead in game five and maintained a 12-8 edge. The Raiders won the next five points to go up 13-12 in the race to 15. Weeping Water tied the score after a service error and went ahead 14-13 on an ace. The Indians then sent a serve across the net that landed just inside the baseline for a match-winning ace.

Kallie Brack helped Weeping Water’s defense with 42 digs during the match. She also made four serve receptions and went 5-of-5 at the service line.

Brinkley McAdams gave the Indians nine kills, four aces, 21 digs and 14 serve receptions, and Alexis Mogensen made 19 serve receptions, four digs, eight assisted blocks and four kills. Mogensen also finished 10-of-10 at the line for the Indians.

Sammi Burch helped Weeping Water’s offense with five kills on 15 swings. She also finished 7-of-7 serving with one ace and had one solo block and two digs. Haylee Stackpole went 16-of-17 serving and pocketed four digs and five assists, and Kali Miller tallied 21 digs, five serve receptions, one kill and one ace.

Emily Ridge ended the evening with one kill, three solo blocks, three digs, one assist and one serve reception. Kaylea McCaulley chipped in one dig in the victory.

Weeping Water will return to the court tonight with a road match against Elmwood-Murdock. The teams are scheduled to begin action at 6 p.m.