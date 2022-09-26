Weeping Water wins matches at Louisville Invite

LOUISVILLE – Weeping Water athletes secured winning points on Saturday during their matches at the Louisville Invite.

The Indians traveled to Louisville for three matches during the day. Weeping Water joined seven other schools in the morning and afternoon. The team changed its season mark to 7-12.

Omaha Mercy 2, Weeping Water 0

Fourth-seeded Omaha Mercy defeated the Indians 25-14, 25-22 in the first round. The Monarchs maintained control of game one and edged Weeping Water in the second game.

Emily Ridge, Sammi Burch and Brinkley McAdams each posted two kills for the Indians. Ridge added three digs and three solo and four assisted blocks in the match, and Burch collected two aces and two solo and three assisted blocks. McAdams posted seven digs and three serve receptions on defense.

Kallie Brack pocketed 13 digs and 13 serve receptions and Alexis Mogensen went 10-of-10 serving with one ace. Mogensen also made one kill, eight digs, two assists and two serve receptions. Katie Mogensen chipped in seven serve receptions, nine digs and one kill.

Kali Miller went 5-of-5 serving with one ace and added 12 digs and five serve receptions. Haylee Stackpole generated five assists, 11 digs and one solo block for the Indians.

Weeping Water 2, Louisville 0

Weeping Water exchanged many smiles during a 25-23, 25-16 victory over the Lions. The teams played their second-round match in front of fans from both schools.

Kills by Ridge and McAdams tied game one at 9-9, but Louisville soared ahead with a scoring run that made it 18-10. The Indians trailed 22-14 before embarking on a major rally. An ace block by McAdams and an ace from Burch brought WWHS within 22-18, and consecutive kills from Ridge created a 23-21 gap.

The Indians went ahead 24-23 when Alexis Mogensen served an ace against the Lions. Miller knocked home a kill on game point to put WWHS ahead in the match.

The Indians continued their momentum in game two. The team went up 6-1 and remained upbeat after Louisville tied things at 13-13. Two kills by Burch, an ace by Stackpole and a kill from Miller fueled a scoring run that put WWHS ahead 18-14. The team stayed in charge the rest of the way to advance to the fifth-place match.

Burch and Ridge each had five kills on 14 swings for identical .214 hitting percentages. Burch went 10-of-11 serving with two aces and made three solo and five assisted blocks. Ridge chipped in three digs and made three assisted blocks.

McAdams helped Weeping Water with three kills, two aces, 15 digs, four assisted blocks and 12 serve receptions. Alexis Mogensen finished 10-of-10 serving with one ace and added 11 digs, one assist, four serve receptions and five assisted blocks, and Stackpole finished with nine assists, five digs and one ace.

Miller ended the match with three kills, two solo and two assisted blocks, five digs and one serve reception. Brack made six serve receptions and 11 digs and Katie Mogensen pocketed one kill, one assisted block and two serve receptions.

Weeping Water 2, Auburn 0

Weeping Water earned fifth place in dramatic fashion against Auburn. The Indians stopped the Bulldogs 30-28, 25-23.

Burch guided Weeping Water’s offense with six kills and a .235 hitting percentage. She added one ace, three digs and two solo and 11 assisted blocks.

Alexis Mogensen helped the Indians with one ace in her 13-of-13 serving effort. She made one solo and six assisted blocks and tallied one kill, six digs and five serve receptions. Brack collected 18 digs, five serve receptions and two aces, and McAdams generated two kills, 12 digs, five assisted blocks and 13 serve receptions.

Stackpole dished out nine assists and made eight digs, and Ridge collected three kills, two digs and two solo and three assisted blocks. Miller produced three kills, 11 digs, four serve receptions and one solo and one assisted block in the victory.

Weeping Water will continue the campaign Tuesday with a triangular at Johnson County Central. The Indians will play Louisville at 6 p.m. and JCC at approximately 7 p.m. The team will travel to Pawnee City on Thursday for a 7 p.m. match and will play in the JCC Invite at 9 a.m. Saturday.