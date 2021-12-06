Weeping Water wins medals at Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – Weeping Water athletes pocketed plenty of honors Friday night with their performances on Nebraska City wrestling mats.

The WWHS girls finished sixth in the Friday Night Fracas at Nebraska City High School. Riley Hohn, Raelyn Wilson, Dakota Reiman, Libby Sutton and Taylor Miller each won matches in the tournament, which featured 25 teams from Nebraska and Iowa. The five athletes scored 71 points in team standings.

Hohn highlighted Weeping Water’s trip with a championship at 100 pounds. She reached the title match with pins over South Sioux City’s Gloria Flores, Stanton’s Arya Erickson and Malcolm’s Grace Frahm. Hohn edged Sandra Gutierrez of Grand Island 12-10 to claim the crown.

Wilson captured second place at 107 pounds and Sutton finished fourth at 145 pounds. Reiman (120) and Miller (145) each scored points in their weight divisions.

South Sioux City and West Point-Beemer remained close to each other in team standings throughout the evening. South Sioux City finished the tournament with 140 points and West Point-Beemer had 139 points. Grand Island was third with 115 points.

The Indians will host Johnson County Central and Louisville in a triangular at 6 p.m. Thursday. Weeping Water will then travel to the West Point-Beemer Invite at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

Team Results

South Sioux City 140, West Point-Beemer 139, Grand Island 115, Lexington 99, Nebraska City 92, Weeping Water 71, Bellevue East-West 70, Millard South 66, Millard North 64, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 57, Yutan 50, Crete 46, Fairbury 44, Bennington 41, Southwest Iowa 41, Omaha Westside 36, Southwest Valley Schools 30, Omaha Burke 28, Stanton 23, Falls City 18, Malcolm 14, Cedar Bluffs 13, Palmyra 6, Omaha Bryan 2, Bedford-Lenox 0

Weeping Water Results

100 – Riley Hohn (1st)

Pinned Gloria Flores (SSC) 3:14, pinned Arya Erickson (STA) 2:39, pinned Grace Frahm (MLC) 1:27, dec. Sandra Gutierrez (GISH) 12-10 (OT)

107 – Raelyn Wilson (2nd)

Pinned Jenah Jacobson (MSO) 2:34, pinned Azaria Ruby (NCY) 1:18, pinned by Maycee Peacher (BEN) 1:28

120 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned Yessica Perez (SSC) 4:31, dec. by Valeria Perez (LEX) 7-3, pinned by Corah Linnaus (STA) 2:41

145 – Libby Sutton (4th)

Pinned Kezia Zepeda (LEX) 0:56, dec. by Adriana Cabello (GISH) 8-5, pinned Alice Nolan (CRT) 2:02, pinned Taylor Miller (WW) 0:35, pinned Dana Reynoso (SSC) 1:46, forfeit due to daily match limit to Emily Lesser (MNO)

145 – Taylor Miller

Pinned by Lysandra Torres (SSC) 2:31, pinned Alitza Bolinger (BVEW) 1:20, pinned by Libby Sutton (WW) 0:35

