WEEPING WATER – One of Weeping Water’s football traditions is having a cannon fire each time the team scores in a game.
Weeping Water’s cannon nearly ran out of ammunition Friday night.
The Indians defeated Omaha Nation 90-6 in the season opener for both schools. Weeping Water dominated the contest in every statistical category and erased all doubt about the outcome early on. WWHS scored three times in the first four minutes and led 40-0 after the first quarter.
“The energy tonight from the guys was great,” Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman said. “They have a real enthusiasm for the game, and I think that played a big factor tonight. They came out ready to go and did a really nice job of working hard. This was a good way to start the season.”
Weeping Water set the tone for the evening by marching 60 yards on the game’s opening drive. Hunter Mortimer capped the series by stretching the football across the goal line on a 16-yard run.
Levi Neumeister recovered an Omaha Nation fumble in the end zone on the ensuing kickoff, and Avery Heath set up a short field with an interception on the next series. Nolan Blevins hauled in a 21-yard pass from Mortimer two plays later. Mortimer then ran in the two-point conversion to make it 22-0 with 8:23 left in the first quarter.
The Indians continued to ring up points after that. Marcus Cave forced an Omaha Nation safety by blocking a punt in the end zone, and Blevins returned the next kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown. Mortimer’s run from the 9-yard line with 10.4 seconds left in the period gave the Indians a 40-0 lead.
Haveman said he was happy to see Weeping Water athletes maintain their focus after reaching the end zone several times against the Chiefs.
“One of our weaknesses last year was keeping early leads,” Haveman said. “We struggled at times with putting teams away when we had a lead, and that’s something we’ve been stressing with the guys this year. It was good to see that we kept the pressure up when we got ahead tonight.”
Weeping Water created a 60-6 halftime edge after touchdowns from Jason Burch, Mortimer and Blevins in the second quarter. Heath and Tyler Essary both ran for touchdowns in the third quarter, and Jordan Beardsley pounced on a fumble and leaped into the end zone late in the period. Ethan Essary ended the evening’s scoring with a 21-yard run with 2:26 to play.
Mortimer finished with 102 rushing yards on ten carries for Weeping Water. Tyler Essary gained 48 yards on seven attempts, Burch ran five times for 45 yards and Heath tallied 34 yards on four attempts.
Cave helped Weeping Water’s defense with a pair of blocked punts. Heath made an interception and recovered a fumble and Zack Smith fell on a pair of fumbles. Neumeister, Beardsley, Kole Brack and Langdon Kohn all recovered fumbles for Weeping Water.
Omaha Nation 0 6 0 0 – 6
Weeping Water 40 20 22 8 – 90
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
WW – Mortimer 16 run (run no good), 10:16
WW – Neumeister fumble recovery in end zone (Mortimer run), 10:08
WW – Blevins 21 pass from Mortimer (Mortimer run), 8:23
WW – Safety on Cave blocked punt, 6:03
WW – Blevins 65 kickoff return (Mortimer run), 5:52
WW – Mortimer 9 run (Burch run), 0:10
2nd Quarter
WW – Burch 20 run (run no good), 10:11
OMN – Romo Jr 10 pass from Parker (pass no good), 7:48
WW – Mortimer 12 run (Mortimer run), 5:32
WW – Blevins 14 run (run no good), 2:31
3rd Quarter
WW – Heath 13 run (T. Essary run), 7:42
WW – T. Essary 19 run (Heath run), 3:08
WW – Beardsley 3 fumble recovery, 2:11
4th Quarter
WW – E. Essary 21 run (E. Essary run), 2:26