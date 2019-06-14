SYRACUSE – Athletes on the Weeping Water Red 18-and-under softball team enjoyed their trip to Syracuse Thursday night with a pair of league victories.
The Indians stopped Syracuse and Nebraska City in a Southeast Nebraska Girls Softball League triangular. Weeping Water Red improved to 5-2 in conference action and 7-7 overall.
Weeping Water Red 15, Syracuse 2
The Indians sprinted out of the scoring gates against Syracuse. Weeping Water Red crossed the plate eight times in the opening inning and tacked on seven runs in the next stanza. The game ended after three innings due to mercy rule.
Kiera Brack and Zoe Houston each played instrumental roles for the Indians. They both had two hits and five runs batted in. Lauren Harms added two hits, one walk and one RBI and Bailey Houchin and Keatyn Harrah each drew one walk.
Brack tossed three innings in the circle and struck out three Rockets. She delivered first-pitch strikes to eight batters.
Weeping Water 870 – 15 7 4
Syracuse 101 – 2 3 6
Weeping Water Red 5, Nebraska City 4
The second game of the evening was a pitcher’s duel through the first four innings. Weeping Water Red jumped ahead 1-0 in the opening frame and kept that lead for the next several stanzas. Nebraska City tied the game with a solo run in the top of the fifth.
Weeping Water Red struck back with four runs in the bottom of the inning. The team then prevented Nebraska City from making a complete comeback in the top of the seventh. The Pioneers scored three times but were unable to generate the tying run.
Harrah led Weeping Water Red’s offense with two hits and one RBI. Brack fired a complete game in the circle. She scattered eight hits and struck out four Pioneers. Brack threw first-pitch strikes to 22 Nebraska City batters.
Weeping Water Red and Weeping Water White will host Lincoln Chaos in a triangular Monday night. Weeping Water Red will play at 6 p.m. and Weeping Water White will take on the Chaos at 7:30 p.m. The two Weeping Water 18u teams will square off with each other at 9 p.m.
The games will help determine brackets for the upcoming conference tournament. The league 18u event will take place June 24-27 in Syracuse.
Nebraska City 000 010 3 – 4 8 5
Weeping Water 100 040 x – 5 7 3