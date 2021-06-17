 Skip to main content
Weeping Water wins pair of softball games
Weeping Water summer softball

PICKRELL – Weeping Water softball players made the most of their trip to Pickrell with a pair of victories on the diamond.

The Indians traveled south Monday night for 18-and-under games with Freeman and Cass. Weeping Water (8-0) remained on top of the Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League standings.

Weeping Water 13, Freeman 0

Weeping Water dominated Freeman in the evening’s first game. The Indians scored seven times in the first inning and tacked on two runs in the next frame. The team ended the game via mercy rule with four runs in the third.

Keatyn Harrah generated three hits and three runs batted in and Brooklyn Rathe delivered three RBI for Weeping Water. Bailey Houchin connected on three hits and two RBI and Zoe Houston helped the team with three hits.

Kiera Brack pitched three innings for Weeping Water. She struck out seven of the nine batters she faced and did not allow a hit or walk.

Weeping Water    724 – 13 13 0

Freeman                000 –  0  0  2

Weeping Water 8, Cass 1

The Indians jumped ahead of the Wildcats early in the contest. Weeping Water scored twice in the opening inning and posted solo runs in the next two stanzas. The team stretched the gap to 8-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

Brack helped the Indians with three hits and Houston pocketed two hits and two RBI. Rathe drove in a pair of runs for Weeping Water in the game.

Mati Steckler drove in the lone Cass run in the fourth inning. Piper Meisinger guided the Wildcats with two hits and Ella Aaberg collected a pair of walks.

Chrystal Meyer struck out seven batters in five innings of work for Weeping Water. Aaberg pitched for the Wildcats and registered seven strikeouts in five innings.

Cass                      000 10 – 1  5  1

Weeping Water    211 40 – 8 13 0

