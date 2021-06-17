Weeping Water wins pair of softball games

PICKRELL – Weeping Water softball players made the most of their trip to Pickrell with a pair of victories on the diamond.

The Indians traveled south Monday night for 18-and-under games with Freeman and Cass. Weeping Water (8-0) remained on top of the Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League standings.

Weeping Water 13, Freeman 0

Weeping Water dominated Freeman in the evening’s first game. The Indians scored seven times in the first inning and tacked on two runs in the next frame. The team ended the game via mercy rule with four runs in the third.

Keatyn Harrah generated three hits and three runs batted in and Brooklyn Rathe delivered three RBI for Weeping Water. Bailey Houchin connected on three hits and two RBI and Zoe Houston helped the team with three hits.

Kiera Brack pitched three innings for Weeping Water. She struck out seven of the nine batters she faced and did not allow a hit or walk.

Weeping Water 724 – 13 13 0

Freeman 000 – 0 0 2

Weeping Water 8, Cass 1