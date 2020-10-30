Weeping Water wins playoff game in final minute

The Indians worked their way back into the game in the final three minutes of the first half. The team took advantage of good field position with a five-play, 37-yard drive. Jason Burch won a jump-ball situation near the goal line on a 20-yard catch and fell into the end zone with 1:06 to go.

Haveman said Weeping Water athletes knew they had to win more battles on the line of scrimmage in the second half. They made several adjustments in their blocking and tackling techniques to put themselves in position to leave Norfolk with a victory.

“There were a couple of breakdowns that we had in the first half, but we knew the guys had the ability to fix that in the second half,” Haveman said. “I’m extremely proud of the way the guys focused on doing all of the small things correctly in the second half. That made a huge difference for us.”

Weeping Water cut into the 24-14 deficit with 3:24 to go in the third quarter. Blevins took a sweep toward the LHNE sideline, broke several tackles and ran into the end zone. The team then took its first lead with 11:53 to play. Hunter Mortimer barreled across the goal line from nine yards out and Blevins posted a two-point run for a 28-24 edge.