Weeping Water wins playoff game in final minute

NORFOLK – Weeping Water athletes penned another chapter to their historic season Friday afternoon with a dramatic comeback against one of the state’s top teams.
The Indians scored the game-winning touchdown with 46 seconds to go in a 36-32 victory over Lutheran High Northeast. Ninth-seeded Weeping Water trailed eighth-seeded LHNE 24-8 early in the second quarter but took over the contest after halftime. WWHS held Lutheran High Northeast to just eight points in the decisive two quarters.
WWHS head coach Joel Haveman said the Indians were more assertive and aggressive against the Eagles in the second half. That helped the football program advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
“We believe that we belong on the field with anyone we play,” Haveman said. “You could tell in the second half that the guys began to truly believe that. It was really fun to see them gain confidence as the game went on. They did a great job today against a really good team.”
Lutheran High Northeast (8-2) and Weeping Water (8-1) flexed their scoring muscles on their first drives of the game. LHNE senior Eli Knapp scored from the 3-yard line after an eight-play series, and Nolan Blevins dashed 38 yards down the Weeping Water sideline with 5:36 to go in the opening quarter.
The Eagles tried to fly away from the Indians after that. Cort McKeown made a leaping 24-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter, and Garrett Boelter’s 10-yard touchdown run capped a ten-play series on the next drive.
The Indians worked their way back into the game in the final three minutes of the first half. The team took advantage of good field position with a five-play, 37-yard drive. Jason Burch won a jump-ball situation near the goal line on a 20-yard catch and fell into the end zone with 1:06 to go.
Haveman said Weeping Water athletes knew they had to win more battles on the line of scrimmage in the second half. They made several adjustments in their blocking and tackling techniques to put themselves in position to leave Norfolk with a victory.
“There were a couple of breakdowns that we had in the first half, but we knew the guys had the ability to fix that in the second half,” Haveman said. “I’m extremely proud of the way the guys focused on doing all of the small things correctly in the second half. That made a huge difference for us.”
Weeping Water cut into the 24-14 deficit with 3:24 to go in the third quarter. Blevins took a sweep toward the LHNE sideline, broke several tackles and ran into the end zone. The team then took its first lead with 11:53 to play. Hunter Mortimer barreled across the goal line from nine yards out and Blevins posted a two-point run for a 28-24 edge.
The Eagles made the home crowd happy with a scoring drive that began near midfield. Quinn Pape’s 20-yard catch set up a 13-yard touchdown run from Knapp with 2:39 left on the clock.
The Indians kept their season going after starting their final series at the 15-yard line. Levi Neumeister moved Weeping Water into LHNE territory with a 36-yard grab, and a pair of runs from Blevins put the Indians inside the 20-yard line with a minute to go. Mortimer then connected with Zack Smith on a 13-yard touchdown pass in the middle of the end zone with 46 seconds left.
“We’re definitely a team that likes to run the ball, but we have the ability to throw too,” Haveman said. “That paid off for us in that moment.”
LHNE had one final chance to drive down the field after taking over at the 26-yard line with 0:39 left. The Indians put an end to those hopes on the first play. Defensive linemen Carter Mogensen and Weston Reiman forced the Eagles to get rid of the football sooner than they wanted, and Smith grabbed the pass attempt in the air for a game-clinching interception.
Mortimer and Blevins provided the bulk of Weeping Water’s offense. Mortimer carried the football 27 times for 161 yards and Blevins gained 103 rushing yards on 17 attempts.
Weeping Water’s defense made a difference in the second half. Lutheran High Northeast gained 224 yards in the first two quarters but posted just 76 yards after the break.
Weeping Water won two playoff games in the same season for the first time in school history. The program’s other postseason victories came in 2012 against Wakefield and last week against Freeman.
The Indians will take on top-seeded Tri County in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 6. The Trojans defeated Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 40-12 in their second-round matchup. Game time will be determined later this weekend.
Weeping Water 8 6 6 16 – 36
Lutheran High Northeast 16 8 0 8 – 32
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
LHNE – Knapp 3 run (Rojas run), 7:41
WW – Blevins 38 run (Mortimer run), 5:36
LHNE – McKeown 24 pass from Beaudette (Knapp run), 3:09
2nd Quarter
LHNE – Boelter 10 run (Knapp run), 8:25
WW – Burch 20 pass from Mortimer (run no good), 1:06
3rd Quarter
WW – Blevins 10 run (run no good), 3:24
4th Quarter
WW – Mortimer 9 run (Blevins run), 11:53
LHNE – Knapp 13 run (Beaudette run), 2:39
WW – Smith 13 pass from Mortimer (Blevins run), 0:46
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!