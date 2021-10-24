Weeping Water wins playoff game over Gators

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes crossed off one of their preseason goals Thursday night by winning a playoff game in front of their home fans.

The Indians took down Wisner-Pilger 48-28 in the first round of the Class D-1 playoffs. Weeping Water (9-0) remained undefeated with a steady offensive attack against the Gators. WWHS generated 410 yards in the game and produced touchdowns in all four quarters.

Weeping Water head coach Mitchell Shepherd said the Indians were happy with the result. The program won a first-round playoff game for the third time in school history. The Indians defeated Wakefield in 2012 and began last year’s run to the quarterfinals with a victory over Freeman.

“It’s a playoff win, and anytime you get one of those it’s a good feeling,” Shepherd said. “I’m really proud of these kids. They played hard tonight and earned this thing against a tough team.”

Wisner-Pilger (4-5) entered the evening having experienced one of the tougher schedules in Class D-1. The Gators lost games to undefeated Howells-Dodge and fellow playoff qualifiers Clarkson/Leigh, Stanton and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge during the regular season. They claimed their other four contests with a strong rushing attack.

Shepherd said the Indians realized they would have to win battles at the line of scrimmage in order to come out ahead on the scoreboard.

“We knew coming in that they liked to play a physical brand of football, and we weren’t about to back down from that challenge,” Shepherd said. “We felt we had players who could match that type of physical style, and the guys did a great job of doing that. Wisner-Pilger’s a good team, so we knew we’d have to play well in order to win.”

Wisner-Pilger began the night with a ten-play scoring drive, but the Indians erased that early momentum on the ensuing kickoff. Ethan Essary found a seam and raced 72 yards to the 2-yard line. Hunter Mortimer capped the drive on the next play with a touchdown run.

Mortimer ended Weeping Water’s second series with a short touchdown run, and the team made it 22-6 on a 50-yard reception by Sayler Rhodes. The Gators struck back with a touchdown sprint by Hunter Palmer to cut the gap to 22-14.

Mortimer gave the Indians additional energy just before halftime. He scrambled 40 yards downfield and stretched the football across the goal line to make it 28-14.

Weeping Water expanded the lead with a ten-play, 56-yard drive at the start of the third quarter. Mortimer connected with Essary on an 18-yard touchdown pass in between two Wisner-Pilger defenders. Keegan McDonald’s two-point conversion run swelled the margin to 36-14.

Shepherd said that drive was a critical factor in the game’s outcome.

“Spreading the lead out a little bit right after halftime was big,” Shepherd said. “They’re a team that likes to run the ball and have long drives, and we felt if we could get them out of their comfort zone a bit with a bigger lead then it would be helpful for us.”

Hayden Nash’s 42-yard catch near the end of the third quarter set up a touchdown run by Mortimer. The Indians scored their final touchdown with 5:48 remaining. Rhodes took a pitch to the right, cut back to the left sideline and avoided several defenders on a 25-yard play.

Mortimer led Weeping Water’s offense with 197 rushing yards and 133 passing yards. McDonald ran nine times for 43 yards and Rhodes posted four carries for 34 yards. Nash collected 59 yards on two receptions and Rhodes (50 yards), Essary (18) and McDonald (7) all made one catch.

Mortimer was all over the field on defense with 15 solo and ten assisted tackles. Ethan Essary picked off a pair of passes, Carter Mogensen made four solo tackles and Rhodes delivered three solo and eight assisted stops.

Brayden Harms finished with two solo and ten assisted tackles and Logan March tallied three solo and two assisted stops. Nash made one solo and five assisted plays, Tyler Essary had three assisted tackles and Riggs Wilson produced one solo tackle.

The state reseeded the entire Class D-1 playoff field after the first round based on wild-card points. The remaining 16 teams will follow this bracket for the rest of the tournament.

Weeping Water will be the seventh seed and will host tenth-seeded Cross County (8-1) in the second round. The teams will play at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Cross County advanced to the second round this past week with a 45-12 victory over Clarkson/Leigh.

Wisner-Pilger 6 8 6 8 – 28

Weeping Water 8 20 14 6 – 48

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

WSP – Ruskamp 1 run (pass no good), 3:57

WW – Mortimer 2 run (Mortimer run), 3:40

2nd Quarter

WW – Mortimer 3 run (pass no good), 9:57

WW – Rhodes 50 pass from Mortimer (Mortimer run), 3:03

WSP – H. Palmer 24 run (Ruskamp run), 1:39

WW – Mortimer 40 run (run no good), 0:49

3rd Quarter

WW – Essary 18 pass from Mortimer (McDonald run), 6:46

WSP – H. Palmer 12 run (run no good), 4:04

WW – Mortimer 4 run (run no good), 1:15

4th Quarter

WW – Rhodes 25 run (run no good), 5:48

WSP – Batenhorst 21 pass from Ruskamp (A. Palmer pass from Ruskamp), 4:49

