Weeping Water wins playoff game over LCC

LAUREL – Weeping Water athletes ensured they would remain in the playoff picture Friday night with winning snapshots against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.

The 15th-seeded Indians knocked off second-seeded LCC 40-22 in the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs. Weeping Water handed a loss to a previously-undefeated team for the second straight week. Weeping Water took down Cross County 42-22 in the opening round on Oct. 20.

The schools opened the scoring in the second quarter. Weeping Water posted a pair of touchdowns in the period and LCC found the end zone once. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-1) then gained the upper hand in the third quarter. The team scored twice to take a 22-12 lead.

Weeping Water (6-4) dominated the Bears in the final 12 minutes. The team returned an interception for a touchdown and added three additional scores. The 28-point explosion gave the school a chance to celebrate at the final whistle.

Riggs Wilson helped the Indians win the game with his passing and running work. He went 15-of-28 through the air for 176 yards and three touchdowns. He added 27 yards on 14 carries.

Ethan Essary highlighted the team’s receiving attack with ten catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Keegan McDonald made one 19-yard reception and ran 19 times for 34 yards and one touchdown. Sayler Rhodes carried the football six times for 30 yards and one touchdown, and he hauled in four receptions for 32 yards.

Essary picked off two LCC passes and returned one interception for six points. Rhodes recovered one fumble, registered one interception and knocked away three passes, and Cole Essary and John Ridge each made one pass deflection.

Brayden Harms ended the evening with three solo and five assisted tackles. Nathaniel Keene posted one solo and ten assisted tackles, Logan March made four solo and eight assisted plays and Rhodes tallied four solo and three assisted stops.

Cole Essary pocketed three solo and five assisted tackles for WWHS, and Ethan Essary ended the night with one solo and four assisted stops. Berenger Leonard made one solo and three assisted tackles, Ridge posted two solo and two assisted tackles and Brennan DeMike produced two solo tackles in the game.

Weeping Water advanced to the Class D-1 quarterfinals for the second time in the past three seasons. The Indians will host seventh-seeded Clarkson/Leigh (9-1) on Friday, Nov. 4. The teams are scheduled to play at 7 p.m.

The winner will face either third-seeded Stanton (10-0) or 11th-seeded Nebraska Christian (8-2) in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 11.

Weeping Water 0 12 0 28 – 40

LCC 0 8 14 0 – 22