Weeping Water wins program debut on diamond

VALPARAISO – Weeping Water athletes turned their debut on the softball diamond into a positive experience Thursday night.
The Indians ran past Raymond Central 9-2 in the season opener for both schools. It was the first game in program history for Weeping Water’s softball team.
Weeping Water gained momentum in the third inning. The squad turned a scoreless tie into a five-run lead with multiple hits and walks in the frame.
The Indians took full control of the contest in the fifth inning. Weeping Water posted four more runs to create a 9-1 cushion. Raymond Central scored once in the bottom of the fifth but came no closer.
Keatyn Harrah and Zoe Houston fueled Weeping Water’s scoring attack with big nights at the plate. Harrah blasted a single, double and home run and drove in three runs, and Houston smashed two doubles and drove in five runs. Both players touched home plate once.
Kiera Brack collected four singles, one walk and one run for the Indians. Grace Cave posted a pair of singles and Reba Wilson reached base once on an error and once on a walk. She crossed the plate twice in the game.
Natania French reached base once on an error, tallied one double and scored twice. Raelyn Wilson and Jillian Rathe each scored once, Lauren Harms collected one single and Brooklyn Rathe was struck once by a pitch. Josie Cave helped the Indians with a pair of sacrifice bunts.
Brack controlled the Mustangs during her time in the pitching circle. She held Raymond Central to four hits and struck out four batters. She tossed first-pitch strikes to 16 hitters during her 87-pitch outing.
Brack ended the night with four defensive assists and Harms made two defensive assists. Reba Wilson and Houston each added one defensive assist in the contest.
Weeping Water will continue its campaign Saturday at the Freeman Invite. Action is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln. Eleven schools are slated to be in the tournament.
Weeping Water 005 040 0 – 9 10 2
Raymond Central 000 110 0 – 2 4 5
