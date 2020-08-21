Weeping Water wins program debut on diamond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO – Weeping Water athletes turned their debut on the softball diamond into a positive experience Thursday night.

The Indians ran past Raymond Central 9-2 in the season opener for both schools. It was the first game in program history for Weeping Water’s softball team.

Weeping Water gained momentum in the third inning. The squad turned a scoreless tie into a five-run lead with multiple hits and walks in the frame.

The Indians took full control of the contest in the fifth inning. Weeping Water posted four more runs to create a 9-1 cushion. Raymond Central scored once in the bottom of the fifth but came no closer.

Keatyn Harrah and Zoe Houston fueled Weeping Water’s scoring attack with big nights at the plate. Harrah blasted a single, double and home run and drove in three runs, and Houston smashed two doubles and drove in five runs. Both players touched home plate once.

Kiera Brack collected four singles, one walk and one run for the Indians. Grace Cave posted a pair of singles and Reba Wilson reached base once on an error and once on a walk. She crossed the plate twice in the game.