Weeping Water wins state overtime thriller

“We really kept our composure,” Cave said. “We communicated really well out there and I thought defensively we did a great job on them. That was big for us.”

The teams set the tone for the game in the opening quarter. Cave, Reba Wilson and Reagan Aronson dropped in baskets for Weeping Water, and HCC senior Brooklyn Kuehn produced seven of the school’s first nine points. Two free throws from Wortmann and a layup by Karley Ridge deadlocked things at 11-11 at the buzzer.

Cave scored Weeping Water’s final eight points of the second period to help the Indians take a 26-22 halftime edge. Wortmann’s rebound and putback gave the Trojans a 32-28 lead with three minutes left in the third period, but Weeping Water responded with a scoring spree. Ridge made a steal and fast-break layup with 5:29 left in regulation, and her offensive rebound set up a 3-pointer by Jamison Twomey that made it 41-36.

A steal and fast-break layup by Wortmann created a 45-45 score with 1:20 to play. Both teams had opportunities for potential game-winning baskets, but the margin remained the same after 32 minutes of action.

Weeping Water struck first in the extra session when Cave found Wilson for a short jumper with 2:31 remaining. Haveman said that helped calm the team after going to overtime.