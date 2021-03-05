Weeping Water wins state overtime thriller

LINCOLN – The Weeping Water girls felt excitement, happiness, relief and joy when they rushed onto the court after Thursday’s state semifinal basketball game.
The reason for their smiling faces was found on the Pinnacle Bank Arena scoreboard: 51-50.
The second-seeded Indians stopped third-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic in overtime in the Class D-1 State Tournament. The instant classic wasn’t decided until Weeping Water successfully inbounded the basketball with 0.5 seconds left on the clock. That caused a mass celebration at midcourt that lasted more than a minute.
Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman said the Indians were ecstatic about being able to advance to the state championship game. WWHS will make the program’s first state title appearance Saturday at 9 a.m. against Pleasanton. The semifinal victory came 24 hours after the team knocked off Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 55-45 in the first round.
“It’s a huge thing for the school,” Haveman said. “It’s never been done before, so for these girls to be able to come in here and make this possible is a huge tribute to them. I’m very proud of them. Hopefully we’re making the school and community proud with what we’re doing here at state.”
Weeping Water senior Grace Cave said the Indians relied on defense to make the game turn in their favor. HCC (19-8) scored 71 points in the first round of subdistricts and All-State candidate Brynn Wortmann entered the tournament with 410 points. The Indians (23-5) held the Trojans to 22 points in the first half and limited Wortmann to 15 in the game.
“We really kept our composure,” Cave said. “We communicated really well out there and I thought defensively we did a great job on them. That was big for us.”
The teams set the tone for the game in the opening quarter. Cave, Reba Wilson and Reagan Aronson dropped in baskets for Weeping Water, and HCC senior Brooklyn Kuehn produced seven of the school’s first nine points. Two free throws from Wortmann and a layup by Karley Ridge deadlocked things at 11-11 at the buzzer.
Cave scored Weeping Water’s final eight points of the second period to help the Indians take a 26-22 halftime edge. Wortmann’s rebound and putback gave the Trojans a 32-28 lead with three minutes left in the third period, but Weeping Water responded with a scoring spree. Ridge made a steal and fast-break layup with 5:29 left in regulation, and her offensive rebound set up a 3-pointer by Jamison Twomey that made it 41-36.
A steal and fast-break layup by Wortmann created a 45-45 score with 1:20 to play. Both teams had opportunities for potential game-winning baskets, but the margin remained the same after 32 minutes of action.
Weeping Water struck first in the extra session when Cave found Wilson for a short jumper with 2:31 remaining. Haveman said that helped calm the team after going to overtime.
“That was big for us,” Haveman said. “You always want to score first in overtime, and to be able to do that was huge for us. It allowed us to reset our minds and focus on what was ahead.”
Ridge and Cave each sank free throws to create a 49-47 lead with 30 seconds left. Cave then made one of the game’s key plays when she soared high in the air and ripped an inbounds pass away from a Trojan with one hand. HCC fouled Cave with 7.1 seconds left and she sank two free throws for a 51-47 lead.
Wortmann drained a 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left, but Weeping Water prevented any comeback hopes on the final play. The team touched an inbounds pass at midcourt to let the clock run out.
Cave generated 24 points, eight assists, six rebounds, four steals and one block. Wilson gave the Indians key production with 12 points and four rebounds. She delivered eight points after halftime for the team.
Ridge helped the Indians with nine points, ten rebounds, five steals and one assist. Two of her biggest boards came late in overtime. She hauled in a pair of offensive rebounds to give Weeping Water additional scoring opportunities at the free-throw line.
Aronson drew one charge and added three points and two rebounds, and Twomey ended the state game with three points. Brooklyn Rathe chipped in one rebound during the afternoon.
Saturday’s state title game at Pinnacle Bank Arena will be a matchup of the top two seeds in the tournament. Pleasanton advanced to the championship game with 52-32 and 61-52 victories over Elmwood-Murdock and Archbishop Bergan.
After leaving the locker room, Twomey greeted a visitor in the Pinnacle Bank Arena hallway with a cheerful wave. When asked if she had fun playing in the semifinal, she responded with a beaming smile.
“Oh,” she said while placing her hands over her heart, “that was fun.”
Hartington Cedar Catholic 11 11 14 9 5 – 50
Weeping Water 11 15 8 11 6 – 51
Hartington Cedar Catholic (50)
Steffen 0-3 0-0 0, Kathol 6-8 3-4 15, Heimes 1-5 0-0 3, Wortmann 5-13 3-4 15, Kuehn 8-16 0-1 17, Arens 0-1 0-0 0, Dickes 0-1 0-0 0, Uttecht 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 6-9 50.
Weeping Water (51)
Aronson 1-5 0-0 3, Twomey 1-3 0-1 3, Cave 8-18 7-8 24, Ridge 4-9 1-2 9, Wilson 6-10 0-2 12, Rathe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 8-13 51.