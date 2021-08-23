Weeping Water wins twice at Freeman Invite

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water employed a powerful offense to win a pair of games at the Freeman Invite on Saturday.
The Indians finished 2-1 in the softball tournament held at Doris Bair Complex in Lincoln. Weeping Water defeated Polk County 10-7 and fell to Columbus Lakeview 8-7 in pool-play action. The team then rallied from a 6-0 deficit to defeat Platteview 16-10 in the third-place game.
Organizers divided 12 schools into silver and navy divisions. The six teams in each division competed against each other and did not cross over into the other division. Schools played their games under a time limit.
Weeping Water, Polk County, Columbus Lakeview, South Sioux City, Platteview and Falls City competed in Silver Division games during the day.
Weeping Water 10, Polk County 7
Weeping Water rocketed ahead of Polk County in the final two innings of the first pool-play game. The Indians erased a 5-4 deficit with four runs in the fourth inning. The team tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth.
Keatyn Harrah made her presence felt at the plate with a 4-for-4 day. She collected two singles, one double, one home run, two runs scored and five runs batted in.
Zoe Houston also enjoyed a four-hit day for the Indians. She generated two singles, two doubles, one RBI and three runs. Brooklyn Rathe and Kiera Brack added two hits apiece. Rathe had one single, one double, two RBI and one run, and Brack delivered two singles, two runs and one RBI.
Treva Wright helped the team with one single, one walk and two runs. Josie Cave and Jillian Rathe each posted one single for Weeping Water, and Natania French reached base on one single, one error and one fielder’s choice. She ended the day with one RBI.
Brack tossed all five innings in the pitching circle. She allowed eight hits and struck out seven batters in her 106-pitch performance. She also made two defensive assists against Polk County.
Weeping Water 220 42 – 10 14 5
Polk County 113 20 – 7 7 3
Columbus Lakeview 8, Weeping Water 7
Columbus Lakeview held off a late rally attempt by Weeping Water in the second pool-play game. The Vikings went ahead 8-3 before the Indians began to rally. The team posted a solo run in the fourth inning and came within 8-7 in the sixth.
Brack, Harrah and Josie Cave each had two hits in the game. Brack slammed a single and triple, scored twice and posted one RBI, and Harrah had two doubles, one run and one RBI. Cave tacked on two singles and two runs for the team.
Houston was struck once by a pitch and added one double and one run, and Lauren Harms gave the Indians one double and one RBI. Brooklyn Rathe chipped in one single, one RBI and one run.
Ella Cave pocketed one single and one run, Taylor Miller posted one single and Wright delivered one RBI. Brack swiped a pair of bases and Harrah and Ella Cave each made one steal.
Brack worked all six innings and struck out eight batters. She allowed ten hits and just three earned runs in her 96-pitch outing.
Lakeview 301 400 – 8 10 0
Weeping Water 201 103 – 7 11 3
Weeping Water 16, Platteview 10
Weeping Water changed the complexion of the third-place game with a comeback attitude. The Indians fell behind 6-0 in the first inning but chipped away at the deficit after that. WWHS then used a ten-run explosion in the fifth inning to go ahead for good.
Brooklyn Rathe made a major impact on the game’s outcome with a 4-for-4 effort. She blasted four doubles and scored four times.
Harrah also highlighted Weeping Water’s offense with a grand slam. She added one double, two runs and four RBI to her total for the day.
Harms helped the Indians with one single, one double, one walk, three RBI and three runs, and French generated two singles, one double, two runs and three RBI. Josie Cave chipped in two singles, two RBI and one run for the team.
Brack walked twice, drove in one run and scored once at the plate. Houston produced two singles and one RBI and Wright tallied one single, one walk and one run. Jillian Rathe had one single, one run and one RBI, and Miller added one walk and one run in the victory.
Ella Cave and Brack teamed up in the pitching circle. Cave threw three innings and allowed four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. She gave up just two earned runs in her 43-pitch performance.
Brack threw two innings and allowed five hits and zero earned runs. She issued two walks and struck out four batters in her 56-pitch effort.
Weeping Water 0 3 2 1 10 0 – 16 17 4
Platteview 6 2 2 0 0 0 – 10 9 0