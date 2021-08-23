Weeping Water wins twice at Freeman Invite

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water employed a powerful offense to win a pair of games at the Freeman Invite on Saturday.

The Indians finished 2-1 in the softball tournament held at Doris Bair Complex in Lincoln. Weeping Water defeated Polk County 10-7 and fell to Columbus Lakeview 8-7 in pool-play action. The team then rallied from a 6-0 deficit to defeat Platteview 16-10 in the third-place game.

Organizers divided 12 schools into silver and navy divisions. The six teams in each division competed against each other and did not cross over into the other division. Schools played their games under a time limit.

Weeping Water, Polk County, Columbus Lakeview, South Sioux City, Platteview and Falls City competed in Silver Division games during the day.

Weeping Water 10, Polk County 7

Weeping Water rocketed ahead of Polk County in the final two innings of the first pool-play game. The Indians erased a 5-4 deficit with four runs in the fourth inning. The team tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth.

Keatyn Harrah made her presence felt at the plate with a 4-for-4 day. She collected two singles, one double, one home run, two runs scored and five runs batted in.