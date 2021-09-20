Weeping Water wins twice in triangular

WILBER – Weeping Water walked on winning basepaths Saturday with a pair of successful games at a softball triangular.

Weeping Water 21, Southern/Diller-Odell 2

Weeping Water wiped away a 2-1 deficit with 14 runs in the second inning against Southern/Diller-Odell. The Indians added six runs in the next frame to end the game via mercy rule.

Weeping Water students took advantage of their patience at the plate with 21 walks against Southern/Diller-Odell. Brooklyn Rathe walked four times and Josie Cave drew three walks. Kiera Brack, Keatyn Harrah, Lauren Harms, Jillian Rathe and Taylor Miller all collected two walks, and Ella Cave, Treva Wright, Zoe Houston and Natania French each posted one walk.

Harrah drilled a pair of doubles and finished with three runs and three RBI. Brack and Wright each knocked singles and Brack, French, Houston and Josie Cave were all struck by pitches.

Brack had four runs and one RBI and Houston and Brooklyn Rathe each posted three runs and one RBI. French had one run and one RBI, Josie Cave and Jillian Rathe each had two runs and one RBI and Wright tallied one run and two RBI. Miller scored twice and Harms drove in one run.