Weeping Water wins twice in triangular

WILBER – Weeping Water walked on winning basepaths Saturday with a pair of successful games at a softball triangular.
Weeping Water 21, Southern/Diller-Odell 2
Weeping Water wiped away a 2-1 deficit with 14 runs in the second inning against Southern/Diller-Odell. The Indians added six runs in the next frame to end the game via mercy rule.
Weeping Water students took advantage of their patience at the plate with 21 walks against Southern/Diller-Odell. Brooklyn Rathe walked four times and Josie Cave drew three walks. Kiera Brack, Keatyn Harrah, Lauren Harms, Jillian Rathe and Taylor Miller all collected two walks, and Ella Cave, Treva Wright, Zoe Houston and Natania French each posted one walk.
Harrah drilled a pair of doubles and finished with three runs and three RBI. Brack and Wright each knocked singles and Brack, French, Houston and Josie Cave were all struck by pitches.
Brack had four runs and one RBI and Houston and Brooklyn Rathe each posted three runs and one RBI. French had one run and one RBI, Josie Cave and Jillian Rathe each had two runs and one RBI and Wright tallied one run and two RBI. Miller scored twice and Harms drove in one run.
Brooklyn Rathe swiped two bases and Houston, Wright and Miller all made one steal. Brack and Ella Cave both pitched for Weeping Water. Brack allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout. Cave struck out three batters and allowed zero hits and one walk.
Weeping Water 1 14 6 – 21 3 0
Southern/D-O 2 0 0 – 2 2 2
Weeping Water 7, Wilber-Clatonia 4
Weeping Water kept Wilber-Clatonia from creating a successful comeback attempt. The Indians jumped ahead 5-0 before the Wolverines scored four times in the fifth. Weeping Water responded with a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.
Harrah helped Weeping Water with one double, one triple, one run and three RBI. Jillian Rathe collected one double, one single and two runs, and French pocketed one double and two RBI. Brack chipped in three walks and one run against the Wolverines.
Wright scored twice after reaching base on one walk and one hit-by-pitch. Brooklyn Rathe had two walks, one run and one RBI, Harms drew a pair of walks and Josie Cave collected one walk and was struck by a pitch. Houston added one RBI in the victory.
Brack, French, Harms and Houston each made one defensive assist in the game. Brack tossed all six innings. She struck out seven Wolverines and allowed five hits and zero earned runs.
Weeping Water 030 202 – 7 5 1
Wilber-Clatonia 000 040 – 4 5 1