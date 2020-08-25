Weeping Water wins twice in triangular

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT CALHOUN – Weeping Water athletes emerged from a pair of close softball games with electric smiles Monday night.

The Indians claimed a pair of one-run victories during a triangular at Fort Calhoun. Weeping Water edged Fort Calhoun 11-10 in the first game of the day and defeated Tekamah-Herman 6-5.

Weeping Water 11, Fort Calhoun 10

Weeping Water won a roller-coaster contest over the Pioneers. The Indians dominated the early portion of the game. Weeping Water scored three times in the first inning and copied the feat in the next frame. The team built its lead to 7-3 in the third inning and went ahead 9-4 in the sixth.

Fort Calhoun produced a five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth to deadlock things at 9-9. Weeping Water crossed the plate twice in the seventh and kept Fort Calhoun from matching that number.

Reba Wilson highlighted Weeping Water’s offense with a sparkling effort at the plate. She ended the game with five hits, four runs and two runs batted in. Her 5-for-5 performance included three doubles and two singles. She also posted one steal during the afternoon.