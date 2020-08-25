Weeping Water wins twice in triangular

FORT CALHOUN – Weeping Water athletes emerged from a pair of close softball games with electric smiles Monday night.
The Indians claimed a pair of one-run victories during a triangular at Fort Calhoun. Weeping Water edged Fort Calhoun 11-10 in the first game of the day and defeated Tekamah-Herman 6-5.
Weeping Water 11, Fort Calhoun 10
Weeping Water won a roller-coaster contest over the Pioneers. The Indians dominated the early portion of the game. Weeping Water scored three times in the first inning and copied the feat in the next frame. The team built its lead to 7-3 in the third inning and went ahead 9-4 in the sixth.
Fort Calhoun produced a five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth to deadlock things at 9-9. Weeping Water crossed the plate twice in the seventh and kept Fort Calhoun from matching that number.
Reba Wilson highlighted Weeping Water’s offense with a sparkling effort at the plate. She ended the game with five hits, four runs and two runs batted in. Her 5-for-5 performance included three doubles and two singles. She also posted one steal during the afternoon.
Zoe Houston slammed a pair of doubles, drew one walk, scored three times and had two RBI. Kiera Brack ended the game with two singles, one run and two RBI, and Natania French compiled two singles, one run and one RBI. Brooklyn Rathe had one single and two RBI and Grace Cave had one single, reached on an error and scored twice. Taylor Miller reached base on a hit-by-pitch.
Brack produced four defensive assists and Wilson collected three defensive assists. Houston threw out one runner from her spot behind the plate.
Brack worked seven innings and allowed nine hits and four walks with five strikeouts. She threw 132 pitches and surrendered just one earned run in the contest.
Weeping Water 331 002 2 – 11 13 5
Fort Calhoun 120 015 1 – 10 7 8
Weeping Water 6, Tekamah-Herman 5
A late surge of offense helped the Indians overcome a 5-0 deficit against the Tigers. Tekamah-Herman scored three times in the opening inning and tacked on solo runs in the third and fourth frames.
Weeping Water began to mount a comeback in the bottom of the fourth. The team took advantage of several hits to cut the deficit to 5-3. Weeping Water tied the game in the fifth and scored the winning run in the sixth.
Grace Cave played a key role in the matchup with one single, one home run, three RBI and two runs. Wilson had one double, one single and one run, Brack posted two singles and French generated one single and one run.
Josie Cave smashed one double, Keatyn Harrah had one single and Jillian Rathe scored once. Brooklyn Rathe chipped in one walk and one run.
Brack and Ella Cave each pitched in the game. Brack worked four innings and allowed four hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Cave tossed two innings and allowed four hits and two walks with one strikeout. Brack threw 50 pitches and Cave registered 25 pitches.
Tekamah-Herman 301 100 – 5 8 0
Weeping Water 000 321 – 6 7 0
