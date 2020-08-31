Weeping Water wins twice in triangular

BOYS TOWN – Weeping Water athletes got their volleyball season off to a flying start Saturday by securing a pair of big victories.
The Indians won twice during a triangular at Boys Town. Weeping Water defeated Walthill 25-11, 25-8 and stopped Boys Town 25-9, 25-14.
Weeping Water 2, Walthill 0
Weeping Water used solid serving to stop Walthill on the court. The team finished the match with 13 aces and stayed in control of the action for most of the way.
Addi Bickford helped the team’s serving attack by going 13-of-14 with five aces. She added seven assists, three kills and two digs.
Reagan Aronson finished 9-of-9 at the service line with one ace. She generated ten digs, three kills and one assist. Karley Ridge pocketed four aces and six digs and Lexi Mogensen ended the match with three kills and three digs.
Sammi Burch went 10-of-11 at the line with one ace. She added one solo block, one dig and one assist. Abby Meeske finished with one kill, one ace, one solo block and one dig, and Katie Meyer carded one ace in her time on the court. Sam Hammons and Emily Ridge both saw action for the Indians.
Weeping Water 2, Boys Town 0
Weeping Water displayed an effective offense against Boys Town. Karley Ridge and Aronson spearheaded the team’s attack. Ridge had six kills and a .333 hitting percentage and Aronson delivered five kills for Weeping Water. Aronson added two aces and six digs during the match.
Bickford tallied 16 assists and went 15-of-16 serving with seven aces. Mogensen ended the contest with three kills, three digs and one ace, and Burch collected two kills, six digs and one solo block. Hammons made three digs and Meeske produced a pair of kills.
Weeping Water will open the home portion of its schedule on Thursday. The Indians will host Dorchester and Palmyra in a 5 p.m. triangular.
