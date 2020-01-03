WINNEBAGO – Three Weeping Water athletes traveled north on Thursday to take on wrestling opponents from across Nebraska.
Riley Hohn, Makayla Regler and Raelyn Wilson represented WWHS at the Winnebago Lady Indians All-Girls Invite. Eighty-one girls from all corners of Nebraska attended the tournament.
Regler, Hohn and Wilson all earned medals at the invite and helped Weeping Water place ninth in team standings. The three Indians compiled 32.5 points during the day.
Wilson captured third place at 113 pounds with a 3-2 mark. She earned decisions over South Sioux City’s Emillee Salcido and Nebraska City’s Heavan Rush and pinned Nebraska City’s Paige Stones.
Regler generated a fourth-place finish at 106 pounds with a 2-3 mark. She pinned Schuyler’s Hasley Salgado and posted a technical fall over Ella Whitaker of Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast.
Hohn collected a fifth-place medal at 106 pounds with a 2-3 mark. She produced pins over Salgado and Platteview’s Haley Haack.
Team Results
West Point-Beemer 173, Schuyler 114, South Sioux City 114, Platteview 93, Fremont 58, Nebraska City 53.5, Pierce 37, Bellevue West 33, Weeping Water 32.5, Omaha Northwest 27, Winnebago 26, Battle Creek 20, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 18, Cedar Bluffs 14, Hemingford 11, Logan View 9, Fort Calhoun 8, Plainview 8, Pender 2, Alliance, Amherst, Ansley-Litchfield, Ashland-Greenwood, Bellevue East, Bridgeport, Centura, Chase County, Cozad, Crofton-Bloomfield, David City, Dundy County-Stratton, Elkhorn, Harvard, Hastings, High Plains Community, Johnson County Central, Kearney, Lexington, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast, Medicine Valley, Morrill, Norfolk, North Bend Central, Ogallala, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Skutt, Omaha South, Omaha Westside, Paxton, Ralston, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, Sidney, South Loup, Summerland, Tekamah-Herman, Twin Loup, Wauneta-Palisade, Wilber-Clatonia, Winside, Wisner-Pilger, York no team scores
Weeping Water Results
106 – Makayla Regler (4th)
Tech fall Ella Whitaker (BRLD) 19-2, pinned Hasley Salgado (SCH) 4:37, pinned by Diana Cervantes (WPB) 3:02, pinned by Afftynn Stusse (BTC) 2:24, pinned by Mellicha Vasser (NCY) 0:27
106 – Riley Hohn (5th)
Dec. by Mellicha Vasser (NCY) 12-8, dec. by Haley Haack (PLV) 9-8, pinned by Afftynn Stusse (BTC) 1:15, pinned Hasley Salgado (SCH) 3:05, pinned Haley Haack (PLV) 3:27
113 – Raelyn Wilson (3rd)
Dec. by Emillee Salcido (SSC) 6-4, pinned Paige Stones (NCY) 1:24, pinned Jazlyn Iuzenza (WPB) 1:53, pinned by Brisa Figueroa (WPB) 4:52, dec. Heavan Rush (NCY) 8-4