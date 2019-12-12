{{featured_button_text}}
Weeping Water wrestling

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water wrestlers squared off with a pair of teams in the Weeping Water Activities Center during a Tuesday night triangular.

Arlington 60, Weeping Water 15

Arlington used pins and forfeits to take down the Indians. Jason Burch, Kole Brack and Lukas Gage produced points for Weeping Water.

138 – Josh Hoppe (ARL) won by forfeit

145 – Collin Burdess (ARL) pinned Tyler Essary (WW), 0:48

152 – Jason Burch (WW) dec. Alex Luttig (ARL), 8-6

160 – Both open

170 – Joshua Miller (ARL) won by forfeit

182 – Kole Brack (WW) pinned Trinton McDuffee (ARL), 0:33

195 – Kobe Wilkins (ARL) pinned Langdon Kohn (WW), 0:58

220 – Travis Warner (ARL) won by forfeit

285 – Remington Gay (ARL) pinned Marcus Cave (WW), 1:32

106 – Lukas Gage (WW) won by forfeit

113 – Brock Nielsen (ARL) pinned Raelyn Wilson (WW), 0:34

120 – Garrett Clark (ARL) won by forfeit

126 – Trevor Cooley (ARL) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 0:39

132 – Hunter Gilmore (ARL) pinned Nolan Blevins (WW), 0:53

Weeping Water 42, Fort Calhoun 36

The Indians rallied past the Pioneers with several late victories. Nolan Blevins and Tyler Essary secured pins in two of the final three matches to help Weeping Water win.

Burch, Brack, Blevins, Essary, Langdon Kohn, Marcus Cave and Matt Cover all won matches for WWHS.

152 – Both open

160 – Jason Burch (WW) pinned Ethan Shaner (FTC), 0:45

170 – Kole Brack (WW) pinned Grant Nixon (FTC), 5:36

182 – Langdon Kohn (WW) pinned Mason Touring (FTC), 1:08

195 – Jesse Hartline (FTC) won by forfeit

220 – Cole Klabunde (FTC) won by forfeit

285 – Marcus Cave (WW) won by forfeit

106 – Ely Olberding (FTC) won by forfeit

113 – Trey McCoy (FTC) pinned Lukas Gage (WW), 2:00

120 – Lance Olberding (FTC) won by forfeit

126 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit

132 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned John McKennan (FTC), 0:48

138 – Haley Albertson (FTC) won by forfeit

145 – Tyler Essary (WW) pinned Cameron Shaner (FTC), 0:16

