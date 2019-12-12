WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water wrestlers squared off with a pair of teams in the Weeping Water Activities Center during a Tuesday night triangular.
Arlington 60, Weeping Water 15
Arlington used pins and forfeits to take down the Indians. Jason Burch, Kole Brack and Lukas Gage produced points for Weeping Water.
138 – Josh Hoppe (ARL) won by forfeit
145 – Collin Burdess (ARL) pinned Tyler Essary (WW), 0:48
152 – Jason Burch (WW) dec. Alex Luttig (ARL), 8-6
160 – Both open
170 – Joshua Miller (ARL) won by forfeit
182 – Kole Brack (WW) pinned Trinton McDuffee (ARL), 0:33
195 – Kobe Wilkins (ARL) pinned Langdon Kohn (WW), 0:58
220 – Travis Warner (ARL) won by forfeit
285 – Remington Gay (ARL) pinned Marcus Cave (WW), 1:32
106 – Lukas Gage (WW) won by forfeit
113 – Brock Nielsen (ARL) pinned Raelyn Wilson (WW), 0:34
120 – Garrett Clark (ARL) won by forfeit
126 – Trevor Cooley (ARL) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 0:39
132 – Hunter Gilmore (ARL) pinned Nolan Blevins (WW), 0:53
Weeping Water 42, Fort Calhoun 36
The Indians rallied past the Pioneers with several late victories. Nolan Blevins and Tyler Essary secured pins in two of the final three matches to help Weeping Water win.
Burch, Brack, Blevins, Essary, Langdon Kohn, Marcus Cave and Matt Cover all won matches for WWHS.
152 – Both open
160 – Jason Burch (WW) pinned Ethan Shaner (FTC), 0:45
170 – Kole Brack (WW) pinned Grant Nixon (FTC), 5:36
182 – Langdon Kohn (WW) pinned Mason Touring (FTC), 1:08
195 – Jesse Hartline (FTC) won by forfeit
220 – Cole Klabunde (FTC) won by forfeit
285 – Marcus Cave (WW) won by forfeit
106 – Ely Olberding (FTC) won by forfeit
113 – Trey McCoy (FTC) pinned Lukas Gage (WW), 2:00
120 – Lance Olberding (FTC) won by forfeit
126 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit
132 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned John McKennan (FTC), 0:48
138 – Haley Albertson (FTC) won by forfeit
145 – Tyler Essary (WW) pinned Cameron Shaner (FTC), 0:16