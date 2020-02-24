Weeping Water wrestlers place in top ten at state

OMAHA – Five Weeping Water wrestlers were able to give high-fives to their teammates this past week with their efforts at the state tournament.
Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch, Kole Brack, Trenton Baier and Marcus Cave competed in the Class D State Tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Indians battled opponents from across Nebraska in the arena of CHI Health Center Omaha.
Weeping Water head coach Jeremy Strong said Saturday afternoon that he was pleased with the team’s results. The Indians placed eighth in the Class D field with 55 points. Blevins and Cave both earned medals and four wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals.
“I liked what the guys did this weekend,” Strong said. “We brought five guys, so to finish in the top ten and have two medalists is a good accomplishment.”
Weeping Water fans saw their school’s name on the jumbotron scoreboard after the first day of action. The Indians were fifth in the team race after collecting 25 points. The squad was seventh heading into Friday night’s semifinals and finished eighth after Saturday’s championship matches.
Cave highlighted the team’s trip to Omaha with a championship at 285 pounds. He pinned his first three opponents and stopped Overton’s Kien Martin 6-5 in three overtimes for the title. It was a rematch of the 2019 championship contest at 285 pounds.
Blevins captured a third-place medal at 132 pounds with a 4-1 mark. He opened the tournament Thursday morning with a 10-6 victory over Cambridge’s John Tenbensel. Blevins went up 4-1 in the first period and led 8-4 after two stanzas. He maintained the four-point gap to reach the quarterfinals.
Blevins dominated Southwest’s Garrett Latimer 15-4 to set up a semifinal bout with Jeremy Larson of Brady. Larson took a 4-0 lead in the second period and registered a pin in 5:32.
Blevins bounced back with consecutive victories Saturday morning. He doubled up Sutherland’s Jon Peterka 16-8 and pinned Winside’s Art Escalante in 1:39 to claim the bronze medal.
Burch advanced to the 152-pound quarterfinals with a pin of Garden County’s Riley Holthus. Eventual champion Colby Coons of Twin Loup pinned Burch in 1:52. East Butler’s Trevin Brecka registered a pin in the second round of consolations Friday morning.
Brack faced eventual champion Corey Dawe of Burwell in his first 182-pound match. Dawe collected a pin in 1:31. Brack then battled eventual medalist Trevor Schumacher of Howells-Dodge in the consolation round. Schumacher collected a 12-0 victory in the bout.
Baier opened his tournament with a 3-1 triumph over Andrew Burnett of Anselmo-Merna. He went up 1-0 in the second period and collected a takedown with 1:09 left.
Eventual medalist Collin Gale pinned Baier in the quarterfinals, but Baier rebounded with a pin over Delton Haines of Dundy County-Stratton in the consolation round. Southern’s Braden Klover pinned Baier at the 1:52 mark of their third-round consolation contest.
Blevins completed his campaign 33-8, Burch finished 38-8 and Brack went 28-29. Baier ended the year 21-6 and Cave posted a 52-3 mark.
Strong said the Indians gained many positive memories from their trip. Brack, Baier and Cave ended their senior years with state matches and Blevins and Burch collected valuable knowledge for potential runs in 2021.
“This has been a good experience for all of our wrestlers, and it will help the guys who are going to be coming back next year,” Strong said. “They’re going to be hungry to get back to state and do well here.”
Class D Team Results
Plainview 146, Mullen 110, Neligh-Oakdale 74, Howells-Dodge 72, Ansley-Litchfield 63, Elkhorn Valley 60, Twin Loup 57, Weeping Water 55, Winside 53.5, Burwell 51, Nebraska Christian 49, Centennial 45, Sandhills/Thedford 45, Central Valley 44, Maxwell 42, Palmer 42, High Plains Community 42, Thayer Central 38.5, Garden County 36, Anselmo-Merna 35, Sutherland 34.5, Elm Creek 32, East Butler 28, Alma 26, Hemingford 26, Meridian 26, Axtell 24, Brady 24, Pleasanton 24, Arapahoe 23, Overton 21, North Central 19, Southwest 19, Shelton 18.5, North Platte St. Patrick’s 18, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 17, Southern 17, Southern Valley 17, Kenesaw 16.5, Stanton 12, Superior 11, South Loup 10.5, Bayard 8, Fullerton 8, Minatare 8, Friend 7, Hitchcock County 7, Summerland 7, Cedar Bluffs 6, Dundy County-Stratton 6, Pender 6, Crawford 5, Cambridge 4, Creighton 4, Freeman 4, West Holt 4, Harvard 3, Leyton 3, Medicine Valley 3, Morrill 2, Kimball 1, Elgin Public/Pope John 0, Franklin 0, Hyannis 0, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 0, Sandhills Valley 0, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 0, Wilcox-Hildreth 0
Weeping Water Results
132 – Nolan Blevins (3rd)
Dec. John Tenbensel (Cambridge) 10-6, maj. dec. Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 15-4, pinned by Jeremy Larson (Brady) 5:33, maj. dec. Jon Peterka (Sutherland) 16-8, pinned Art Escalante (Winside) 1:39
152 – Jason Burch
Pinned Riley Holthus (Garden County) 2:47, pinned by Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 1:52, pinned by Trevin Brecka (East Butler) 4:47
182 – Kole Brack
Pinned by Corey Dawe (Burwell) 1:31, maj. dec. by Trevor Schumacher (Howells-Dodge) 12-0
220 – Trenton Baier
Dec. Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 3-1, pinned by Collin Gale (Plainview) 3:29, pinned Delton Haines (Dundy County-Stratton) 1:16, pinned by Braden Klover (Southern) 1:52
285 – Marcus Cave (1st)
Pinned Stephen Bateman (Kimball) 1:40, pinned Carson Fehlhafer (Centennial) 0:27, pinned Kyle Pickhinke (Howells-Dodge) 0:51, dec. Kien Martin (Overton) 6-5 (3OT)