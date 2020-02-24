Weeping Water wrestlers place in top ten at state

OMAHA – Five Weeping Water wrestlers were able to give high-fives to their teammates this past week with their efforts at the state tournament.

Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch, Kole Brack, Trenton Baier and Marcus Cave competed in the Class D State Tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Indians battled opponents from across Nebraska in the arena of CHI Health Center Omaha.

Weeping Water head coach Jeremy Strong said Saturday afternoon that he was pleased with the team’s results. The Indians placed eighth in the Class D field with 55 points. Blevins and Cave both earned medals and four wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals.

“I liked what the guys did this weekend,” Strong said. “We brought five guys, so to finish in the top ten and have two medalists is a good accomplishment.”

Weeping Water fans saw their school’s name on the jumbotron scoreboard after the first day of action. The Indians were fifth in the team race after collecting 25 points. The squad was seventh heading into Friday night’s semifinals and finished eighth after Saturday’s championship matches.