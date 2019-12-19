ADAMS – Weeping Water wrestlers produced a winning total on the scoreboard Tuesday night in a league victory over Freeman.
The Indians defeated the Falcons 42-24 in the East Central Nebraska Conference dual. Weeping Water won three of the first four matches and remained in front the rest of the way.
Tyler Essary, Kole Brack, Langdon Kohn, Marcus Cave, Lukas Gage, Makayla Regler and Matt Cover all produced points for Weeping Water. The team collected five pins and two victories by forfeit during the evening.
Weeping Water will conclude the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule this weekend in northeast Nebraska. The Indians will travel to Osmond for a Friday night dual before heading to the Elgin Public/Pope John Invite on Saturday. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and will feature a large number of ranked wrestlers.
Weeping Water 42, Freeman 24
152 – Tyler Essary (WW) pinned Wyatt Currie (FHS), 1:44
160 – Brody Dickinson (FHS) pinned Jason Burch (WW), 3:40
170 – Kole Brack (WW) pinned Taylor Carnell (FHS), 0:41
182 – Langdon Kohn (WW) pinned Brett Hemminger (FHS), 3:20
195 – Both open
220 – Both open
285 – Marcus Cave (WW) pinned Nathan Hundley (FHS), 0:56
106 – Lukas Gage (WW) won by forfeit
113 – Jonah Reed (FHS) pinned Raelyn Wilson (WW), 1:15
120 – Makayla Regler (WW) won by forfeit
126 – Matt Cover (WW) pinned Gideon Connelly (FHS), 1:06
132 – Alex Podtburg (FHS) won by forfeit
138 – Judd Alberts (FHS) won by forfeit
145 – Both open