Weeping Water wrestlers take on Eagles, Pioneers
FORT CALHOUN – Weeping Water wrestlers made a Tuesday night trip to Fort Calhoun for a triangular with Fort Calhoun and Arlington.

Fort Calhoun 48, Weeping Water 18

Fort Calhoun claimed a dual that featured a small amount of matches. The Pioneers collected eight forfeit victories due to low numbers on Weeping Water’s roster.

Weeping Water won both of the varsity matches that took place. Tyler Essary pinned Ethan Shaner at 160 pounds and McKenzie Regler pinned Gage Nixon at 106 pounds. Makayla Regler also earned a victory in an exhibition match at 113 pounds. She pinned Anthony Westphalen in 15 seconds.

120 – Lance Olberding (FTC) won by forfeit

126 – Aaron Duros (FTC) won by forfeit

132 – Owen Miller (FTC) won by forfeit

138 – Haley Albertson (FTC) won by forfeit

145 – Both open

152 – Nolan Blevins (WW) won by forfeit

160 – Tyler Essary (WW) pinned Ethan Shaner (FTC), 1:25

170 – Both open

182 – Mason Touring (FTC) won by forfeit

195 – Grant Nixon (FTC) won by forfeit

220 – Jesse Hartline (FTC) won by forfeit

285 – Both open

106 – McKenzie Regler (WW) pinned Gage Nixon (FTC), 4:48

113 – Ely Olberding (FTC) won by forfeit

Exhibition 113: Makayla Regler (WW) pinned Anthony Westphalen (FTC), 0:15

Arlington 42, Weeping Water 15

Arlington stopped the Indians in a dual that featured several forfeits and open weight classes. Liz Harder and Tyler Essary each won by forfeit and Raelyn Wilson earned a victory at 113 pounds. She stopped Aiden McDuffee 14-12 in overtime.

126 – Trevor Cooley (AHS) won by forfeit

132 – Both open

138 – Both open

145 – Will Eppenbaugh (AHS) won by forfeit

152 – Hunter Gilmore (AHS) pinned Nolan Blevins (WW), 2:36

160 – Tyler Essary (WW) won by forfeit

170 – Josh Miller (AHS) won by forfeit

182 – Cade Podany (AHS) won by forfeit

195 – Both open

220 – JoeSeth McBride (AHS) won by forfeit

285 – Both open

106 – Trey Hill (AHS) pinned McKenzie Regler (WW), 0:22

113 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) dec. Aiden McDuffee (AHS), 14-12 (OT)

120 – Liz Harder (WW) won by forfeit

