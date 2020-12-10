Weeping Water wrestlers take on Eagles, Pioneers

FORT CALHOUN – Weeping Water wrestlers made a Tuesday night trip to Fort Calhoun for a triangular with Fort Calhoun and Arlington.
Fort Calhoun 48, Weeping Water 18
Fort Calhoun claimed a dual that featured a small amount of matches. The Pioneers collected eight forfeit victories due to low numbers on Weeping Water’s roster.
Weeping Water won both of the varsity matches that took place. Tyler Essary pinned Ethan Shaner at 160 pounds and McKenzie Regler pinned Gage Nixon at 106 pounds. Makayla Regler also earned a victory in an exhibition match at 113 pounds. She pinned Anthony Westphalen in 15 seconds.
120 – Lance Olberding (FTC) won by forfeit
126 – Aaron Duros (FTC) won by forfeit
132 – Owen Miller (FTC) won by forfeit
138 – Haley Albertson (FTC) won by forfeit
145 – Both open
152 – Nolan Blevins (WW) won by forfeit
160 – Tyler Essary (WW) pinned Ethan Shaner (FTC), 1:25
170 – Both open
182 – Mason Touring (FTC) won by forfeit
195 – Grant Nixon (FTC) won by forfeit
220 – Jesse Hartline (FTC) won by forfeit
285 – Both open
106 – McKenzie Regler (WW) pinned Gage Nixon (FTC), 4:48
113 – Ely Olberding (FTC) won by forfeit
Exhibition 113: Makayla Regler (WW) pinned Anthony Westphalen (FTC), 0:15
Arlington 42, Weeping Water 15
Arlington stopped the Indians in a dual that featured several forfeits and open weight classes. Liz Harder and Tyler Essary each won by forfeit and Raelyn Wilson earned a victory at 113 pounds. She stopped Aiden McDuffee 14-12 in overtime.
126 – Trevor Cooley (AHS) won by forfeit
132 – Both open
138 – Both open
145 – Will Eppenbaugh (AHS) won by forfeit
152 – Hunter Gilmore (AHS) pinned Nolan Blevins (WW), 2:36
160 – Tyler Essary (WW) won by forfeit
170 – Josh Miller (AHS) won by forfeit
182 – Cade Podany (AHS) won by forfeit
195 – Both open
220 – JoeSeth McBride (AHS) won by forfeit
285 – Both open
106 – Trey Hill (AHS) pinned McKenzie Regler (WW), 0:22
113 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) dec. Aiden McDuffee (AHS), 14-12 (OT)
120 – Liz Harder (WW) won by forfeit
