Weeping Water wrestlers travel to Cross County

STROMSBURG – Three Weeping Water wrestlers traveled to Cross County on Saturday for matches against multiple opponents.
The Indians took part in the Cross County Bob Orsborn Classic in Stromsburg. Weeping Water placed 12th in team standings with 31 points.
Matt Cover, Nolan Blevins and Jason Burch represented the school at the tournament. Blevins and Burch each earned third-place medals in their weight classes. Blevins (24-6) collected two pins and two technical falls at 145 pounds during the day, and Burch (14-4) registered four pins in his matches at 170 pounds.
Weeping Water has rescheduled its home varsity tournament that was postponed due to Friday’s blizzard. The school will host the Weeping Water Invite at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. Fifteen schools will join the Indians at the event.
The varsity tournament will cap a busy stretch of wrestling at Weeping Water Activities Center. The gym will be the site of the Weeping Water Girls Invite at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, and the Weeping Water Junior Varsity Invite at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
Team Results
David City 207.5, Amherst 136.5, St. Paul 120.5, Norfolk Catholic 116.5, Cross County/Osceola 106, Twin River 95, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 46, Clarkson/Leigh 40, Nebraska Christian 39.5, Doniphan-Trumbull 37, High Plains Community 34, Weeping Water 31, Wisner-Pilger 27, South Central Unified District #5 22, Friend 1
138 – Matt Cover
Pinned by Kanyon Talton (NFC) 0:28, pinned by Micah Green (NCH) 1:25, pinned by Creyton Cumpston (AMH) 4:30, pinned by Leighton Nuttelman (CCO) 3:36
145 – Nolan Blevins (3rd)
Pinned Mason Semler (FRI) 2:30, dec. by Harley Eickmeier (DVC) 13-11 (OT), pinned Jaden Stoklasa (CSL) 0:51, tech fall Channer Marsden (CCO) 19-4 (5:04), tech fall Josh Roesler (STP) 18-2 (3:20)
170 – Jason Burch (3rd)
Pinned Luke Palmer (AMH) 2:14, pinned Ben Morland (NFC) 1:00, pinned Brandt Leech (HTRS) 0:50, pinned by Jaxson Jones (TWR) 5:02, dec. Brayton Jarosik (SCN) 6-2