Weeping Water wrestlers travel to Cross County

STROMSBURG – Three Weeping Water wrestlers traveled to Cross County on Saturday for matches against multiple opponents.

The Indians took part in the Cross County Bob Orsborn Classic in Stromsburg. Weeping Water placed 12th in team standings with 31 points.

Matt Cover, Nolan Blevins and Jason Burch represented the school at the tournament. Blevins and Burch each earned third-place medals in their weight classes. Blevins (24-6) collected two pins and two technical falls at 145 pounds during the day, and Burch (14-4) registered four pins in his matches at 170 pounds.

Weeping Water has rescheduled its home varsity tournament that was postponed due to Friday’s blizzard. The school will host the Weeping Water Invite at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. Fifteen schools will join the Indians at the event.

The varsity tournament will cap a busy stretch of wrestling at Weeping Water Activities Center. The gym will be the site of the Weeping Water Girls Invite at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, and the Weeping Water Junior Varsity Invite at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.

Team Results