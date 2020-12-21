Weeping Water wrestlers win matches at EPPJ Invite

ELGIN – Weeping Water athletes posted their names on wrestling scoreboards this weekend at the Elgin Public/Pope John Invite.
The Indians placed 11th in the tournament with 33.5 points. Twin River (132 points) and Plainview (126) captured the top two spots in team standings.
Nolan Blevins and Tyler Essary led the Indians with medal-winning performances. Blevins placed second at 145 pounds and Essary finished third at 160.
Blevins (13-4) advanced to the championship match with a pin and technical fall in his first two rounds. He met Palmer’s Ruger Reimers (16-2) in a battle of ranked wrestlers in the title bout. Reimers edged Blevins 3-0 in the spotlighted match.
Makayla Regler, Riley Hohn, Dakota Reiman and Libby Sutton wrestled in girls-only divisions and McKenzie Regler and Raelyn Wilson squared off against boys. Makayla Regler earned the title in the girls 113-pound division and Sutton and Hohn earned second-place awards in their divisions.
Team Results
Twin River 132, Plainview 126, Twin Loup 123, Palmer 95, Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Central Valley 62, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 61, Kenesaw 54, Pender 47, Nebraska Christian 35, Weeping Water 33.5, Fullerton 28, Elgin Public/Pope John 23, Riverside 0
Weeping Water Results
106 – McKenzie Regler
Pinned by Dierks Nekoliczak (CEV) 0:33, pinned Noah Eckstrom (PLM) 0:53, pinned by Keegan Carl (HCC) 0:39
113 – Raelyn Wilson (5th)
Pinned by Matthew Ferris (PEN) 3:38, pinned by Carter Beckman (EPPJ) 0:44, pinned by Eli Lanham (PLV) 0:20, pinned by David Switzer (TWL) 1:18
138 – Matt Cover
Pinned by Kyle Oakley (CEV) 0:59, dec. by Joshua Jansen (GACC) 10-4
145 – Nolan Blevins (2nd)
Pinned Bo Oligmueller (GACC) 1:57, tech fall Shawn Quandt (TWL) 19-4 (5:59), dec. by Ruger Reimers (PLM) 3-0
160 – Tyler Essary (3rd)
Pinned Korth Hale (HCC) 1:30, pinned Alexander Johnson (PEN) 1:10, pinned by Kade Bottorf (TWL) 2:16, pinned by Spencer Kula (TWR) 3:01
113 Girls – Makayla Regler (1st)
Pinned Riley Hohn (WW) 1:52, pinned Dakota Reiman (WW) 0:37, pinned Kali Dworak (EPPJ) 0:27
113 Girls – Riley Hohn (2nd)
Pinned by Makayla Regler (WW) 1:52, pinned Kali Dworak (EPPJ) 1:17, pinned Dakota Reiman (WW) 0:30
113 Girls – Dakota Reiman (4th)
Pinned by Kali Dworak (EPPJ) 3:25, pinned by Makayla Regler (WW) 0:37, pinned by Riley Hohn (WW) 0:30
152 Girls – Libby Sutton (2nd)
Pinned Kadance Dworak (EPPJ) 3:05, pinned by Isabella Smidt (EPPJ) 2:48
Weeping Water 42, Stanton 15
Weeping Water defeated Stanton in a Friday night dual at Stanton’s gym. The teams were able to arrange the dual after Weeping Water’s previously-scheduled matchup with Osmond was cancelled.
Brennan DeMike, McKenzie Regler, Dakota Reiman, Makayla Regler, Libby Sutton, Nolan Blevins and Tyler Essary posted points in the varsity dual. Makayla Regler also won an exhibition matchup against Stanton’s Corah Linnaus.
170 – Both open
182 – Sutton Pohlman (SHS) won by forfeit
195 – Brennan DeMike (WW) won by forfeit
220 – Both open
285 – Both open
106 – McKenzie Regler (WW) won by forfeit
113 – Corah Linnaus (SHS) pinned Raelyn Wilson (WW), 1:46
120 – Dakota Reiman (WW) won by forfeit
126 – Makayla Regler (WW) won by forfeit
132 – Both open
138 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit
145 – Damien Erickson (SHS) dec. Matt Cover (WW), 8-3
152 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Tylor Kment (SHS), 3:53
160 – Tyler Essary (WW) pinned Anton Wurdinger (SHS), 1:07
Exhibition 120 – Makayla Regler (WW) pinned Corah Linnaus (SHS), 1:16
