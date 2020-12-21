Weeping Water wrestlers win matches at EPPJ Invite

ELGIN – Weeping Water athletes posted their names on wrestling scoreboards this weekend at the Elgin Public/Pope John Invite.

The Indians placed 11th in the tournament with 33.5 points. Twin River (132 points) and Plainview (126) captured the top two spots in team standings.

Nolan Blevins and Tyler Essary led the Indians with medal-winning performances. Blevins placed second at 145 pounds and Essary finished third at 160.

Blevins (13-4) advanced to the championship match with a pin and technical fall in his first two rounds. He met Palmer’s Ruger Reimers (16-2) in a battle of ranked wrestlers in the title bout. Reimers edged Blevins 3-0 in the spotlighted match.

Makayla Regler, Riley Hohn, Dakota Reiman and Libby Sutton wrestled in girls-only divisions and McKenzie Regler and Raelyn Wilson squared off against boys. Makayla Regler earned the title in the girls 113-pound division and Sutton and Hohn earned second-place awards in their divisions.

Team Results