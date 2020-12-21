 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weeping Water wrestlers win matches at EPPJ Invite
View Comments

Weeping Water wrestlers win matches at EPPJ Invite

{{featured_button_text}}
Weeping Water wrestling

ELGIN – Weeping Water athletes posted their names on wrestling scoreboards this weekend at the Elgin Public/Pope John Invite.

The Indians placed 11th in the tournament with 33.5 points. Twin River (132 points) and Plainview (126) captured the top two spots in team standings.

Nolan Blevins and Tyler Essary led the Indians with medal-winning performances. Blevins placed second at 145 pounds and Essary finished third at 160.

Blevins (13-4) advanced to the championship match with a pin and technical fall in his first two rounds. He met Palmer’s Ruger Reimers (16-2) in a battle of ranked wrestlers in the title bout. Reimers edged Blevins 3-0 in the spotlighted match.

Makayla Regler, Riley Hohn, Dakota Reiman and Libby Sutton wrestled in girls-only divisions and McKenzie Regler and Raelyn Wilson squared off against boys. Makayla Regler earned the title in the girls 113-pound division and Sutton and Hohn earned second-place awards in their divisions.

Team Results

Twin River 132, Plainview 126, Twin Loup 123, Palmer 95, Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Central Valley 62, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 61, Kenesaw 54, Pender 47, Nebraska Christian 35, Weeping Water 33.5, Fullerton 28, Elgin Public/Pope John 23, Riverside 0

Weeping Water Results

106 – McKenzie Regler

Pinned by Dierks Nekoliczak (CEV) 0:33, pinned Noah Eckstrom (PLM) 0:53, pinned by Keegan Carl (HCC) 0:39

113 – Raelyn Wilson (5th)

Pinned by Matthew Ferris (PEN) 3:38, pinned by Carter Beckman (EPPJ) 0:44, pinned by Eli Lanham (PLV) 0:20, pinned by David Switzer (TWL) 1:18

138 – Matt Cover

Pinned by Kyle Oakley (CEV) 0:59, dec. by Joshua Jansen (GACC) 10-4

145 – Nolan Blevins (2nd)

Pinned Bo Oligmueller (GACC) 1:57, tech fall Shawn Quandt (TWL) 19-4 (5:59), dec. by Ruger Reimers (PLM) 3-0

160 – Tyler Essary (3rd)

Pinned Korth Hale (HCC) 1:30, pinned Alexander Johnson (PEN) 1:10, pinned by Kade Bottorf (TWL) 2:16, pinned by Spencer Kula (TWR) 3:01

113 Girls – Makayla Regler (1st)

Pinned Riley Hohn (WW) 1:52, pinned Dakota Reiman (WW) 0:37, pinned Kali Dworak (EPPJ) 0:27

113 Girls – Riley Hohn (2nd)

Pinned by Makayla Regler (WW) 1:52, pinned Kali Dworak (EPPJ) 1:17, pinned Dakota Reiman (WW) 0:30

113 Girls – Dakota Reiman (4th)

Pinned by Kali Dworak (EPPJ) 3:25, pinned by Makayla Regler (WW) 0:37, pinned by Riley Hohn (WW) 0:30

152 Girls – Libby Sutton (2nd)

Pinned Kadance Dworak (EPPJ) 3:05, pinned by Isabella Smidt (EPPJ) 2:48

Weeping Water 42, Stanton 15

Weeping Water defeated Stanton in a Friday night dual at Stanton’s gym. The teams were able to arrange the dual after Weeping Water’s previously-scheduled matchup with Osmond was cancelled.

Brennan DeMike, McKenzie Regler, Dakota Reiman, Makayla Regler, Libby Sutton, Nolan Blevins and Tyler Essary posted points in the varsity dual. Makayla Regler also won an exhibition matchup against Stanton’s Corah Linnaus.

170 – Both open

182 – Sutton Pohlman (SHS) won by forfeit

195 – Brennan DeMike (WW) won by forfeit

220 – Both open

285 – Both open

106 – McKenzie Regler (WW) won by forfeit

113 – Corah Linnaus (SHS) pinned Raelyn Wilson (WW), 1:46

120 – Dakota Reiman (WW) won by forfeit

126 – Makayla Regler (WW) won by forfeit

132 – Both open

138 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit

145 – Damien Erickson (SHS) dec. Matt Cover (WW), 8-3

152 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Tylor Kment (SHS), 3:53

160 – Tyler Essary (WW) pinned Anton Wurdinger (SHS), 1:07

Exhibition 120 – Makayla Regler (WW) pinned Corah Linnaus (SHS), 1:16

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knust set to play softball at NECC
Sports

Knust set to play softball at NECC

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – Josie Knust has produced many powerful plate appearances for Plattsmouth’s softball program during her time with the Blue Devils.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News