DEWITT – Weeping Water wrestlers gained a championship view this weekend by climbing to the top spot at the Tri County Duals.
Weeping Water captured first place at the tournament with a 9-0 mark. The Indians won their first four duals on Friday and delivered an unblemished 5-0 effort on Saturday. WWHS athletes claimed a golden plaque and medals for their championship performance.
Weeping Water head coach Jeremy Strong said the Indians came into the tournament with confident attitudes. The team had placed second at the Sutton Duals just before starting Christmas break, and wrestlers felt they could carry that momentum into the Tri County event. They accomplished that goal with a clean run through the two-day tournament.
“After the runner-up finish at Sutton, I challenged the team that winning the Tri County Duals was achievable,” Strong said. “They accepted that challenge. The team worked hard over break in preparation for this tournament. I’m so proud of the team effort. The guys really showed some grit.”
Weeping Water dominated South Central Unified District #5, York JV, Tri County and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City during the tournament’s opening day. The team started Saturday with a 66-12 victory over Pender and then went up against fellow undefeated squad Auburn.
Weeping Water claimed five of the first six matches against Auburn and held off a late comeback attempt to win 39-32. The Indians then guaranteed their tournament championship with large victories over Centura, Fillmore Central and Meridian. WWHS won those matchups 54-28, 64-18 and 66-12.
Strong said he was happy to see the team’s effort in the practice room pay dividends on the mat. He said the squad’s preparation and focus helped the program experience a memorable weekend.
“Our team motto this year was ‘commitment, hard work, unity,’” Strong said. “They really embodied that mantra this weekend! What a great way to start out the month of January. Super proud of this team, the wrestlers, my coaching staff, the parents and fans. What a fun day.”
Team Results
Weeping Water 9-0, Auburn 8-1, Tri County 7-2, South Central Unified District #5 6-3, Centura 5-4, York JV 4-5, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 3-6, Pender 2-7, Fillmore Central 1-8, Meridian 0-9
Weeping Water Results
Weeping Water 51, South Central Unified District #5 24
106 – John Brodrick (SC) won by forfeit
113 – Both open
120 – Jaden McAdams (WW) pinned Karson Sherman (SC), 2:21
126 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Wyatt Schutte (SC), 0:45
132 – Cory Groleau (WW) pinned Jacob Hagemeier (SC), 1:03
138 – Chase DeVries (SC) pinned Cody Timbs (WW), 1:33
145 – Brayton Jarosik (SC) pinned Seth Williams (WW), 3:06
152 – Raphael Kirchmayr (WW) pinned Hunter Steinbach (SC), 4:00
160 – Jason Burch (WW) won by forfeit
170 – Bailey Timmerman (SC) pinned Shayden Jones (WW), 2:26
182 – Lucas Clark (WW) pinned Julian Geib (SC), 1:17
195 – Slater Mozena (WW) dec. Jaekob Spitz (SC), 5-1
220 – Trenton Baier (WW) pinned Joel Shuck (SC), 5:23
285 – Marcus Cave (WW) won by forfeit
Weeping Water 72, York JV 6
113 – Jesus Rodriguez (YJV) won by forfeit
120 – Jaden McAdams (WW) won by forfeit
126 – Nolan Blevins (WW) won by forfeit
132 – Cory Groleau (WW) won by forfeit
138 – Cody Timbs (WW) pinned Tyson Nitzel (YJV), 0:21
145 – Seth Williams (WW) pinned Dane Lee (YJV), 0:41
152 – Raphael Kirchmayr (WW) pinned Jackson Schmid (YJV), 1:12
160 – Shayden Jones (WW) pinned Jacob Frink (YJV), 3:46
170 – Lucas Clark (WW) pinned Zach Nienhueser (YJV), 2:57
182 – Slater Mozena (WW), pinned Trenton Arndt (YJV), 2:35
195 – Quinten Neumeister (WW) pinned Jonathan Portillo (YJV), 1:11
220 – Trenton Baier (WW) pinned Xzavior Starr (YJV), 1:49
285 – Marcus Cave (WW) pinned Terrance Heyes (YJV), 2:19
106 – Both open
Weeping Water 42, Tri County 19
120 – Drew Garrison (TC) pinned Jaden McAdams (WW), 3:23
126 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Cole Reedy (TC), 0:58
132 – Caden Reedy (TC) dec. Cory Groleau (WW), 7-4
138 – Cody Timbs (WW) pinned Zaid Martinez (TC), 5:25
145 – Seth Williams (WW) pinned Kanin Baker (TC), 0:17
152 – Raphael Kirchmayr (WW) pinned Bailey Waltke (TC), 1:42
160 – Jason Burch (WW) dec. Danny Hess (TC), 8-4
170 – Dominic Smith (TC) maj. dec. Lucas Clark (WW), 13-4
182 – Slater Mozena (WW) pinned Brandon Beeson (TC), 3:25
195 – Brevin Damrow (TC) pinned Quinten Neumeister (WW), 0:44
220 – Trenton Baier (WW) pinned Zach Kuhn (TC), 0:18
285 – Marcus Cave (WW) dec. Benton Gustafson (TC), 3-1
106 – Both open
113 – Both open
Weeping Water 54, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 18
126 – Nolan Blevins (WW) won by forfeit
132 – Cory Groleau (WW) pinned William Taylor (HTRS), 0:36
138 – Cody Timbs (WW) pinned Sean Long (HTRS), 0:30
145 – Seth Williams (WW) pinned Caleb Werman (HTRS), 0:34
152 – Raphael Kirchmayr (WW) pinned Devin Zermeno (HTRS), 0:30
160 – Shayden Jones (WW) won by forfeit
170 – Isaac Bittner (HTRS) pinned Lucas Clark (WW), 1:06
182 – Slater Mozena (WW) pinned Kaden Cooper (HTRS), 0:31
195 – Aiden Worthey (HTRS) pinned Quinten Neumeister (WW), 4:37
220 – Trenton Baier (WW) won by forfeit
285 – Marcus Cave (WW) won by forfeit
106 – Both open
113 – Both open
120 – Wyatt Schmit (HTRS) pinned Jaden McAdams (WW), 0:44
Weeping Water 66, Pender 12
132 – Cory Groleau (WW) pinned Alexander Johnson (P), 2:00
138 – Cody Timbs (WW) pinned Jacob Bruns (P), 2:56
145 – Seth Williams (WW) pinned Zachery Randall (P), 1:02
152 – Raphael Kirchmayr (WW) won by forfeit
160 – Jason Burch (WW) pinned Jaxon Mrsny (P), 1:18
170 – Kole Brack (WW) won by forfeit
182 – Slater Mozena (WW) won by forfeit
195 – Quinten Neumeister (WW) won by forfeit
220 – Trenton Baier (WW) won by forfeit
285 – Marcus Cave (WW) won by forfeit
106 – Layne Sturek (P) won by forfeit
113 – Both open
120 – Kaiden Mrsny (P) pinned Jaden McAdams (WW), 3:03
126 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Brian Robertson (P), 0:54
Weeping Water 39, Auburn 32
138 – Cody Timbs (WW) dec. Brad Hall (A), 9-7
145 – Kole Ligouri (A) tech fall Seth Williams (WW), 17-2
152 – Raphael Kirchmayr (WW) pinned Austin Wheeldon (A), 1:12
160 – Jason Burch (WW) dec. Kyle Davenport (A), 3-2
170 – Kole Brack (WW) won by forfeit
182 – Slater Mozena (WW) pinned Cassius Cotton (A), 0:50
195 – Noah Sealock (A) pinned Quinten Neumeister (WW), 2:40
220 – Trenton Baier (WW) pinned Austin Youngquist (A), 1:25
285 – Marcus Cave (WW) pinned Trent Hall (A), 0:46
106 – Dakota Oden (A) won by forfeit
113 – Jalen Maher (A) won by forfeit
120 – Tye Ommert (A) dec. Jaden McAdams (WW), 11-9 (OT)
126 – Nolan Blevins (WW) dec. Drew Keller (A), 10-9
132 – Trenton Ford (A) won by forfeit
Weeping Water 54, Centura 28
145 – Seth Williams (WW) pinned Mekhi Melgoza (CT), 0:27
152 – Raphael Kirchmayr (WW) pinned Judson Bonsack (CT), 1:45
160 – Kile Bentley (CT) pinned Jason Burch (WW), 0:42
170 – Lucas Clark (WW) pinned Camdyn Lindell (CT), 0:58
182 – Slater Mozena (WW) won by forfeit
195 – Quinten Neumeister (WW) won by forfeit
220 – Austin Simmons (CT) maj. dec. Trenton Baier (WW), 13-5
285 – Marcus Cave (WW) won by forfeit
106 – Mason Kuszak (CT) won by forfeit
113 – McClain Adams (CT) won by forfeit
120 – Gavin Anderson (CT) pinned Jaden McAdams (WW), 4:54
126 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Nathanial Ruhl (CT), 2:38
132 – Cory Groleau (WW) pinned Jack Sokol (CT), 3:39
138 – Cody Timbs (WW) pinned Dustin Charron (CT), 1:59
Weeping Water 64, Fillmore Central 18
152 – Raphael Kirchmayr (WW) pinned Jared Stephens (FC), 1:03
160 – Jason Burch (WW) won by forfeit
170 – Kole Brack (WW) won by forfeit
182 – Slater Mozena (WW) won by forfeit
195 – Quinten Neumeister (WW) won by forfeit
220 – Trenton Baier (WW) won by forfeit
285 – Riley Moses (FC) pinned Marcus Cave (WW), 3:58
106 – Dillon Fushia (FC) won by forfeit
113 – Aidan Trowbridge (FC) won by forfeit
120 – Jaden McAdams (WW) maj. dec. Conner Nun (FC), 14-2
126 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Noah Monroe (FC), 5:28
132 – Cory Groleau (WW) won by forfeit
138 – Cody Timbs (WW) won by forfeit
145 – Seth Williams (WW) won by forfeit
Weeping Water 66, Meridian 12
160 – Jason Burch (WW) won by forfeit
170 – Lucas Clark (WW) won by forfeit
182 – Slater Mozena (WW) won by forfeit
195 – Micah Noel (M) pinned Quinten Neumeister (WW), 1:14
220 – Trenton Baier (WW) won by forfeit
285 – Marcus Cave (WW) pinned Zacharia Kerwood (M), 1:08
106 – Both open
113 – Lane Barton (M) won by forfeit
120 – Jaden McAdams (WW) won by forfeit
126 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Wyatt Scheets (M), 0:45
132 – Cory Groleau (WW) won by forfeit
138 – Cody Timbs (WW) won by forfeit
145 – Seth Williams (WW) won by forfeit
152 – Raphael Kirchmayr (WW) pinned Sonny Scheets (M), 0:40