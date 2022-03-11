Wehrbein eager to run in Morningside races

WEEPING WATER – Lauren Wehrbein has been in the business of winning track and field races throughout her youth career.

She will continue to pursue her successful track and field ventures at Morningside University for the next four years.

Wehrbein took part in a signing ceremony Friday morning at Weeping Water Activities Center. The WWHS senior will compete in track and field at Morningside, with an emphasis on sprinting events such as the 100, 200 and 400 meters. She said she was looking forward to wearing the Sioux City school’s uniform at collegiate meets.

“When I went up there for a visit it really did feel like it was home,” Wehrbein said. “I’ve always wanted to run in college, so when they said they were interested in having me on the team it was really exciting. It was a dream come true to know I would get to keep running.”

Wehrbein said she enjoys the sport because of the physical and mental challenges it provides. Sprinters must focus all of their energy on running as fast as they can for short distances. They also experience an adrenaline rush when they are waiting for the starting gun to fire at the beginning of each race.

“I love the competition,” Wehrbein said. “The feeling of getting into your blocks and getting ready to start a race is something you don’t find in any other sport. I love the anticipation of getting ready to run.”

Wehrbein began her prep running career on a positive note when she claimed multiple cross country medals as a freshman. She became just the second Weeping Water girl to ever break 21:30 in a five-kilometer race, and she earned a fifth-place medal in the league meet. She qualified for the state meet and finished 36th in the 143-person field.

Wehrbein competed in basketball and track and field as a freshman and participated in all three sports as a sophomore. Her path to a college career was nearly derailed last year after an injury to the growth plate area in her hip. She completed one cross country race as a junior before the pain became too severe to continue her season.

Wehrbein had surgery to correct the growth plate in November 2020. She spent eight months recovering from the surgery, which meant walking on crutches up and down school hallways. She served as a student coach for the basketball team in her junior year and missed her track and field season in order to continue recuperating.

Wehrbein was cleared to begin running last summer and took part in her first sprinting events in more than a year. She said she was overjoyed at being able to participate in a sport she loves again.

“It felt amazing,” Wehrbein said. “I started to cry because I was so happy. After having to sit out for so long I was really grateful for being able to run.”

Wehrbein will compete in her senior track and field season this spring for the Indians. She will have an opportunity to be one of the team’s top point-scorers in several events.

Wehrbein is planning to major in business at Morningside with a possible emphasis in either administration or management. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient, and she has earned multiple Weeping Water honors for her work in the classroom. She has been involved in many 4-H activities and has captured ribbons at Cass County Fair livestock events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.