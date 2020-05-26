Weight rooms to open for students

LINCOLN – Cass County school districts will be allowed to open their weight rooms for voluntary strength and conditioning sessions beginning June 1.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced earlier this month that schools would be able to have their weight rooms open for students. Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Executive Director Jay Bellar issued a statement to member schools May 13 that outlined the coronavirus-related requirements. He issued an updated statement late Tuesday afternoon.
Students must maintain social distancing guidelines by being six feet apart. Bellar said Tuesday that groups of 25 students would be allowed in weight rooms. The previous maximum capacity was ten students.
Groups of students must be pre-determined before they enter the facility. Once groups are determined, students may not switch from one group to another.
Sessions can only include weightlifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness. Sport-specific drills will not be permitted in the weight facility. Students will also be prohibited from using sport-specific equipment during their activities there.
Schools must implement “diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting” of frequently-touched objects and surfaces in the weight room. This includes barbells, weight equipment and treadmills.
Bellar emphasized that school-sponsored camps and clinics in all sports are prohibited at this time. Member schools may have open gyms where sport-specific drills are permitted, and students may use sport-specific equipment in this open-gym setting. This applies to all sports except basketball, wrestling, football, soccer and cheerleading.
Those five activities are in the “contact sport” category in the latest Directed Health Measure issued by Ricketts. All activities with a “contact sport” status remain prohibited in Nebraska.
Students can take part in “limited contact” and “non-contact” sports. Limited-contact activities include volleyball, baseball and softball. Non-contact activities include cross country, track and field, swimming, badminton, bowling, curling, dance, rodeo, horseback riding and rowing.
