Weight rooms to open for students

LINCOLN – Cass County school districts will be allowed to open their weight rooms for voluntary strength and conditioning sessions beginning June 1.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced earlier this month that schools would be able to have their weight rooms open for students. Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Executive Director Jay Bellar issued a statement to member schools May 13 that outlined the coronavirus-related requirements. He issued an updated statement late Tuesday afternoon.

Students must maintain social distancing guidelines by being six feet apart. Bellar said Tuesday that groups of 25 students would be allowed in weight rooms. The previous maximum capacity was ten students.

Groups of students must be pre-determined before they enter the facility. Once groups are determined, students may not switch from one group to another.

Sessions can only include weightlifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness. Sport-specific drills will not be permitted in the weight facility. Students will also be prohibited from using sport-specific equipment during their activities there.