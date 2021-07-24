Welch wins prestigious state scholarship award

CONESTOGA – Ben Welch boosted the confidence of everyone he met in the Conestoga High School hallways with his positive leadership skills.
He was honored for his character in all phases of life with a prestigious state award this past week.
Nebraska Coaches Association officials announced they had selected Welch as the winner of the Ed Johnson Memorial Scholarship Award. The NCA gives the honor to one senior boy in Nebraska each year. The recipient must be a member of a high school varsity basketball team, but playing time and individual statistics are not part of the selection criteria.
Conestoga head boys basketball coach Jason Ahrens nominated Welch for the honor. Ahrens, who is also Conestoga’s activities director, said he felt Welch owned the character and integrity to be a worthy recipient of the scholarship.
“The Ed Johnson Memorial Scholarship is awarded based on the following criteria: excellence in scholarship, leadership, sportsmanship, loyalty and citizenship,” Ahrens said. “I nominated Ben because he exemplifies all of these characteristics and has shown that through his time at Conestoga.
“Ben is a great representative for Conestoga basketball and the Conestoga community. He is a servant leader who excelled as a student and athlete.”
Ahrens submitted a nomination form that included Welch’s grade point average, academic honors, athletic achievements and community service accomplishments. He also provided letters of recommendation that listed Welch’s achievements at Conestoga.
Welch was valedictorian of the Class of 2021 and delivered a speech at this past spring’s commencement ceremony. He told the crowd his classmates had given him confidence to pursue a positive path in all of his activities.
“I’m so beyond thankful for all you classmates sitting here beside me today,” Welch told the audience. “As we all go our separate ways and embark on our different paths, I ask that you all remember where you came from, and most importantly, who you were with. I really believe that this is a special group, and it has been a pleasure to be a part of it with each and every one of you.”
Ahrens said that humble attitude made it easy for him to recommend Welch for the award. He said he smiled when he received the news that Welch had been selected above all other nominees in the state.
“I was very excited for Ben because I can’t imagine a more deserving candidate for the award,” Ahrens said.
Welch is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. He was a member of National Honor Society at Conestoga and earned a prestigious Regents Scholarship for his academic excellence. He also maintained a constant presence on the CHS Honor Roll.
Welch was a Nebraska Capitol Conference honorable mention selection in his senior basketball season. He scored 260 points and made 32.7 percent of his field-goal attempts. He sank 31 percent of his 3-point tries and added 99 rebounds, 41 assists and 23 steals.
Welch was a member of a mock trial team that qualified for state in the program’s first season. The Cougars conducted opening statements, closing arguments and rebuttals during mock trial events this winter and spring. CHS was the Region 9 champion and competed against schools of all classifications in the state tournament.
Welch was a starter on the boys soccer squad and was a member of the Homecoming Court, Breakfast Club program and student leadership team. He also won a Local School Award in the NSAA Believers and Achievers program for his academic, community and extracurricular accomplishments.
Welch will receive a medal and a $300 cash prize as part of the Ed Johnson Memorial Scholarship Award. The NCA gives the scholarship in honor of Ed Johnson, who coached basketball at Lincoln Northeast for 37 years. His teams qualified for 18 state tournaments and won 505 games during his coaching career.
Ahrens said Welch’s accomplishments in the hallways, classrooms and arenas at Conestoga would give a boost to future Cougars for many years.
“Ben is the ideal role model for our younger students at Conestoga,” Ahrens said. “As a member of our basketball program Ben was instrumental in helping to build our culture. He helped raise our standards, and I am certain that his impact will last for years to come because of the way he carried himself and went about everything he did.”