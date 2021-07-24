Welch wins prestigious state scholarship award

Welch was valedictorian of the Class of 2021 and delivered a speech at this past spring’s commencement ceremony. He told the crowd his classmates had given him confidence to pursue a positive path in all of his activities.

“I’m so beyond thankful for all you classmates sitting here beside me today,” Welch told the audience. “As we all go our separate ways and embark on our different paths, I ask that you all remember where you came from, and most importantly, who you were with. I really believe that this is a special group, and it has been a pleasure to be a part of it with each and every one of you.”

Ahrens said that humble attitude made it easy for him to recommend Welch for the award. He said he smiled when he received the news that Welch had been selected above all other nominees in the state.

“I was very excited for Ben because I can’t imagine a more deserving candidate for the award,” Ahrens said.

Welch is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. He was a member of National Honor Society at Conestoga and earned a prestigious Regents Scholarship for his academic excellence. He also maintained a constant presence on the CHS Honor Roll.