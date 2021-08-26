Wildcats, Blue Devils play in softball triangular

LOUISVILLE – Cass and Plattsmouth softball athletes played through hot and humid weather Tuesday night during a triangular in Louisville.

The Wildcats and Blue Devils joined Omaha Mercy/Brownell-Talbot for three games at Ash Grove Ball Complex. The teams competed on one of the warmest days of the calendar year. The heat index reached 106 degrees in the late afternoon and remained in the upper 90s throughout the evening.

Cass 12, Plattsmouth 11

The Wildcats overcame a 7-0 deficit to edge Plattsmouth in the first game. The Blue Devils jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning and expanded their lead to seven runs in the top of the fourth.

Cass found its scoring rhythm after that. The Wildcats poured nine runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth to go up 9-7. Plattsmouth responded with four runs in the fifth, but Cass ensured the victory in the team’s final chance at the plate. The Wildcats touched home plate three times to win.

Megan Gissler helped Cass with three singles, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Mati Steckler drew three walks, posted one single and added two runs and two RBI, and Lauren Green delivered two singles and one walk for the team.