Wildcats, Blue Devils play in softball triangular

LOUISVILLE – Cass and Plattsmouth softball athletes played through hot and humid weather Tuesday night during a triangular in Louisville.
The Wildcats and Blue Devils joined Omaha Mercy/Brownell-Talbot for three games at Ash Grove Ball Complex. The teams competed on one of the warmest days of the calendar year. The heat index reached 106 degrees in the late afternoon and remained in the upper 90s throughout the evening.
Cass 12, Plattsmouth 11
The Wildcats overcame a 7-0 deficit to edge Plattsmouth in the first game. The Blue Devils jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning and expanded their lead to seven runs in the top of the fourth.
Cass found its scoring rhythm after that. The Wildcats poured nine runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth to go up 9-7. Plattsmouth responded with four runs in the fifth, but Cass ensured the victory in the team’s final chance at the plate. The Wildcats touched home plate three times to win.
Megan Gissler helped Cass with three singles, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Mati Steckler drew three walks, posted one single and added two runs and two RBI, and Lauren Green delivered two singles and one walk for the team.
Katie Hillabrand collected two singles, one walk, one run and one RBI, and Ella Aaberg generated two singles, one run and one RBI. Ali Gansemer reached once on an error and had one single, one run and one RBI, and Emma Renner produced two walks and one run.
Elizabeth Harvey pocketed one walk, one run and one RBI, MacKaylee Madsen walked and scored once and courtesy runner Harleigh Vogler scored twice.
Morgan McAndrew paced the team in the field with four defensive assists. Aaberg pitched five innings and allowed seven hits and three earned runs with eight strikeouts.
Grace VanDenburgh led Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and three RBI. Ireland Todd pocketed a pair of hits and Abbie Dasher drove in two runs. Aimee Dasher chipped in a pair of walks for the team.
Plattsmouth 310 34 – 11 7 1
Cass 000 93 – 12 11 4
Omaha Mercy/B-T 11, Plattsmouth 0
Omaha Mercy/Brownell-Talbot relied on a six-run outburst in the second inning to take control of the game. The Monarchs ended action with four runs in the fourth inning.
Claire Coniglio led the Monarchs with three hits and Victoria Plazcek had two hits and two RBI.
Omaha Mercy/B-T 160 4 – 11 9 0
Plattsmouth 000 0 – 0 2 1
Cass 13, Omaha Mercy/B-T 9
Cass won a roller-coaster game in the final matchup of the triangular. The Wildcats gained early momentum with four runs in the first inning, and the team went ahead 9-4 after two complete frames.
Omaha Mercy/Brownell-Talbot rallied within 9-8 in the third and tied things at 9-9 in the fourth. The Wildcats pulled off their second victory of the day with four runs in the final inning.
Harvey helped the Cass offense with two singles, two runs and one RBI. Aaberg collected two walks and two runs and Gansemer drove in a pair of runs for Cass. She reached base on one single and one error and scored once.
Steckler reached on one error and one walk and had two RBI, and Green delivered one double, one walk and one RBI. Gissler tallied one single, one fielder’s choice, one RBI and two runs, and Renner collected one single, one fielder’s choice, one RBI and two runs. Vogler scored twice, Hillabrand walked once and Madsen had one single and one RBI.
Steckler produced four defensive assists at shortstop and McAndrew and Gissler each made two defensive assists. Aaberg allowed seven hits and five earned runs with two strikeouts in the circle.
Omaha Mercy/B-T 044 1 – 9 7 3
Cass 450 4 – 13 7 2