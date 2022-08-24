Wildcats, Blue Devils play in softball triangular

OMAHA – Softball players from Cass and Plattsmouth gained diamond-level experience Tuesday night at a triangular in Omaha.

The Wildcats and Blue Devils traveled to Westgate Ball Park for action against Omaha Mercy. Plattsmouth began the evening with a game against Omaha Mercy, and Plattsmouth and Cass battled in the second matchup. Cass athletes ended the evening against the Monarchs.

Omaha Mercy 11, Plattsmouth 1

Omaha Mercy stopped the Blue Devils with a powerful scoring attack. The team produced eight hits in the game and jumped out to an early 5-1 lead. The Monarchs expanded the gap to 7-1 in the third and made it 11-1 in the fourth.

Omaha Mercy is a co-op program featuring students from four schools: Omaha Mercy, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Omaha Concordia and Omaha Christian Academy.

Individual game statistics were not available for either team.

Plattsmouth 100 00 – 1 1 5

Omaha Mercy 052 40 – 11 8 1

Cass 9, Plattsmouth 7

Cass rallied past the Blue Devils in a five-inning game. Plattsmouth built a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the third inning before the Wildcats came back. Cass generated a five-run outburst in the top of the fourth inning and maintained the 9-7 gap.

Emma Renner and Ella Aaberg paced Cass with productive nights at the plate. Renner collected two singles, three RBI and one run for the team, and Aaberg tallied two singles, one walk and two runs.

MacKaylee Madsen scored once after reaching base on two singles and one error. Elizabeth Harvey pocketed two singles and two runs, and Megan Gissler posted one single, one run and one RBI.

Lauren Green scored once after reaching base on two singles and one fielder’s choice. Harleigh Vogler walked and scored once and Piper Meisinger added one single. Aaberg, Green, Harvey and Madsen each stole one base for the team. Gissler and Green each made one defensive assist.

Aaberg allowed three earned runs in her time in the circle. She struck out eight Plattsmouth batters and scattered eight hits.

Game statistics were not available for Plattsmouth.

Cass 211 50 – 9 12 5

Plattsmouth 205 00 – 7 8 5

Omaha Mercy 5, Cass 2

The Monarchs edged the Wildcats with a fourth-inning rally. The team snapped a 2-2 tie with three runs in the frame. Omaha Mercy held Cass scoreless in the top of the fifth to win.

Harvey generated two singles and one RBI, Emory Trofholz notched a pair of singles and Hannah Bogatz collected one double and one RBI for Cass.

Madsen scored twice after reaching base on an error and hit-by-pitch. Aaberg reached once on an error and drew one walk, Gissler walked once and Renner and Vogler each posted one single. Aaberg and Bogatz each made one defensive assist for the team.

Cass 011 00 – 2 7 1

Omaha Mercy 101 3x – 5 11 2