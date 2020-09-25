Wildcats, Blue Devils take part in area games

Cass and Plattsmouth softball players traveled outside of the county borders Thursday night for games against Malcolm and Nebraska City.
Malcolm 17, Cass 0
Malcolm relied on a powerful offense to stop the Wildcats. The Clippers collected 15 hits during the three-inning game.
Kiana Dostal posted two hits and three runs batted in for Malcolm and Abby Cantrell and Ava Helms each added two hits. Abbi Arroyo limited the Wildcats to one hit in her time in the pitching circle.
Malcolm improved to 15-7. Five of the team’s losses have come against opponents from Classes A and B. Cass saw its mark change to 6-13.
Cass will compete in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday. Conference officials changed the schedule after Fort Calhoun announced Friday morning that it would not be able to travel to the tournament. The Wildcats will now play Ashland-Greenwood at 9 a.m. instead of the originally-scheduled time of 12:30 p.m.
Cass 000 – 0 1 1
Malcolm 98x – 17 15 0
Nebraska City 8, Plattsmouth 4
Nebraska City employed an energetic scoring attack against the Blue Devils. The Pioneers crossed the plate four times in the first inning and increased the gap to 7-0 in the fourth. NCHS (12-7) tacked on a solo run in the sixth.
Plattsmouth produced a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Kaley Clark began the fifth-inning scoring sequence with a double to left field. Grace Vandenburgh brought in a run on a fielder’s choice and later touched home plate on a RBI single from Paige Druskis.
Plattsmouth (8-11) added a run when Hailey Montes blasted a RBI triple to right field in the sixth inning. Clark later delivered a RBI single in the frame to make the gap 7-4.
Clark helped Plattsmouth with one double, one single and one RBI. Montes posted one triple and one RBI, Druskis had one single and one RBI and Josie Knust tallied one single. Vandenburgh chipped in one fielder’s choice, one run and one RBI.
Jessica Meisinger walked once and stole one base. Kassidy Fisk drew one walk and Chloe Anson had one sacrifice bunt. Courtesy runners Aimee Dasher, Ireland Todd and Amelia Field each scored once for Plattsmouth.
Meisinger guided the Blue Devils in the field with five defensive assists at shortstop. Vandenburgh made two defensive assists and Clark and Hanna Welstead each made one defensive assist.
Plattsmouth will play in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday morning at Halleck Park in Papillion. PHS will face Beatrice at 9 a.m. and Ralston at 11 a.m. in pool-play games. Placement games will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Plattsmouth 000 022 0 – 4 5 1
Nebraska City 400 301 x – 8 10 0
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!