Wildcats, Blue Devils take part in area games

Nebraska City employed an energetic scoring attack against the Blue Devils. The Pioneers crossed the plate four times in the first inning and increased the gap to 7-0 in the fourth. NCHS (12-7) tacked on a solo run in the sixth.

Plattsmouth produced a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Kaley Clark began the fifth-inning scoring sequence with a double to left field. Grace Vandenburgh brought in a run on a fielder’s choice and later touched home plate on a RBI single from Paige Druskis.

Plattsmouth (8-11) added a run when Hailey Montes blasted a RBI triple to right field in the sixth inning. Clark later delivered a RBI single in the frame to make the gap 7-4.

Clark helped Plattsmouth with one double, one single and one RBI. Montes posted one triple and one RBI, Druskis had one single and one RBI and Josie Knust tallied one single. Vandenburgh chipped in one fielder’s choice, one run and one RBI.

Jessica Meisinger walked once and stole one base. Kassidy Fisk drew one walk and Chloe Anson had one sacrifice bunt. Courtesy runners Aimee Dasher, Ireland Todd and Amelia Field each scored once for Plattsmouth.