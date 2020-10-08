Wildcats compete twice in subdistrict tournament

OMAHA – Cass softball players wrapped up their season this week with a pair of games in the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament.

Omaha Skutt 10, Cass 0

The Wildcats traveled to Omaha Skutt for subdistrict action Monday afternoon. Fourth-seeded Cass squared off with the top-seeded Skyhawks in the first game of the day.

Omaha Skutt (26-3) scored five times in the first inning and made it 9-0 in the bottom of the third. The team tacked on a solo run in the fourth to end the game.

Katie Hillabrand guided the Cass offense with two singles. Jennifer Katz and Morgan McAndrew each had one single and Avery Heilig and Lauren Votta walked once.

Cass 000 0 – 0 4 2

Omaha Skutt 504 1 – 10 5 0

Elkhorn North 11, Cass 1

The Wildcats took on third-seeded Elkhorn North (9-18) in the elimination bracket late Monday afternoon. Cass scored a solo run in the first inning and maintained the lead until the top of the third. EKN scored four times in the third and fourth frames to take control of the game.