Wildcats deliver roaring performance over Pioneers

FORT CALHOUN – Cass softball players turned their trip to Fort Calhoun into a winning experience on Thursday night.
The Wildcats stormed past the Pioneers 15-3 at Fort Calhoun Ball Diamonds. Cass tied the game at 3-3 in the third inning and erupted for nine runs in the fourth. The team added three runs in the fifth to create the winning margin.
Cass (4-12) fell behind 3-0 in the first inning but kept the Pioneers (3-8) off the scoreboard after that. Lauren Green ended the second inning with a catch behind home plate, and the team took that defensive momentum into the third inning.
Elizabeth Harvey began the frame with an infield single, and Morgan McAndrew was struck by a pitch on the next plate appearance. Fort Calhoun got two outs before Megan Gissler took her turn to bat. She drilled a three-run home run to center field to deadlock the game.
MacKaylee Madsen kept Cass in a winning position with her work in center in the bottom of the inning. She made a running grab of a deep fly ball by the fence. She took away a likely extra-base hit with her effort.
The Wildcats then capitalized on five Fort Calhoun errors in the fourth inning. The team sent 14 batters to the plate and took a 12-3 lead. Ella Aaberg, Emma Renner and Mati Steckler collected RBI moments in the frame. Ali Gansemer scored twice and Steckler, Green, Madsen, Harvey, McAndrew, Aaberg and Gissler all scored once.
Cass increased the lead to 15-3 in the final inning. Gissler posted a two-out single and Steckler reached on an error. That set the stage for a RBI single by Green and a two-run base knock by Gansemer.
Cass closed out the game in the bottom of the fifth. Aaberg collected a strikeout and fielder’s choice before Fort Calhoun sent a high popup into the air over center field. McAndrew watched the ball settle into her glove for the final out.
Madsen reached base twice on errors and McAndrew, Gissler, Steckler, Green and Gansemer reached once on errors. Gissler delivered one home run, one single, three RBI and three runs, and Green produced one double, one single and one RBI.
Gansemer generated two singles, two runs and two RBI for the Wildcats, and Steckler had two singles, two runs and one RBI. Harvey was struck once by a pitch and had two singles and two runs, and Aaberg compiled two singles, one run and one RBI.
McAndrew was struck once by a pitch and scored once, and Renner scored once and had one RBI. Madsen came home once, McKenna McCaulley posted one single and Harleigh Vogler touched the plate twice.
Steckler led Cass in the field with four defensive assists. Aaberg produced two defensive assists and Gansemer made one defensive assist.
Aaberg picked up the victory in the pitching circle. She threw 68 pitches in her five innings of work. She struck out three Pioneers and allowed seven hits and one earned run.