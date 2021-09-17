Wildcats deliver roaring performance over Pioneers

Cass increased the lead to 15-3 in the final inning. Gissler posted a two-out single and Steckler reached on an error. That set the stage for a RBI single by Green and a two-run base knock by Gansemer.

Cass closed out the game in the bottom of the fifth. Aaberg collected a strikeout and fielder’s choice before Fort Calhoun sent a high popup into the air over center field. McAndrew watched the ball settle into her glove for the final out.

Madsen reached base twice on errors and McAndrew, Gissler, Steckler, Green and Gansemer reached once on errors. Gissler delivered one home run, one single, three RBI and three runs, and Green produced one double, one single and one RBI.

Gansemer generated two singles, two runs and two RBI for the Wildcats, and Steckler had two singles, two runs and one RBI. Harvey was struck once by a pitch and had two singles and two runs, and Aaberg compiled two singles, one run and one RBI.

McAndrew was struck once by a pitch and scored once, and Renner scored once and had one RBI. Madsen came home once, McKenna McCaulley posted one single and Harleigh Vogler touched the plate twice.

Steckler led Cass in the field with four defensive assists. Aaberg produced two defensive assists and Gansemer made one defensive assist.