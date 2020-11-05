Wildcats earn spots on All-NCC squads

LOUISVILLE – Four members of the Cass Wildcats softball program earned league honors for their diamond-level work this fall.

Nebraska Capitol Conference coaches named Jennifer Katz, Lauren Votta, Morgan McAndrew and MacKaylee Madsen to All-NCC teams. They nominated and selected athletes for first, second and honorable mention squads.

Katz was named to the league’s first team. She led the Wildcats with a .581 batting average and .634 on-base percentage. She delivered 36 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs, seven walks, 36 runs batted in and 30 runs scored. She also stole seven bases.

Katz tossed 52 innings and faced 346 batters in the pitching circle. She allowed 74 hits and 82 earned runs with 66 strikeouts. She produced a .976 fielding percentage in the pitcher and center field spots on the diamond. She made 17 defensive assists and 23 putouts.

Votta was named to the conference’s second team. She posted a .438 batting average and .493 on-base percentage for the Wildcats. She collected 28 hits, five doubles, two triples, three home runs, five walks, one sacrifice, 20 RBI and 19 runs.

Votta produced a .902 fielding percentage at shortstop during the season. She made 17 defensive assists and 29 putouts and was involved in one double play.