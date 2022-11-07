Wildcats earn spots on league softball squads

Three Cass softball players pocketed postseason recognition for their positive work on softball diamonds in 2022.
Nebraska Capitol Conference coaches selected Elizabeth Harvey, Emma Renner and MacKaylee Madsen for spots on All-NCC teams. Coaches chose players for first, second and honorable mention squads. Harvey and Renner were both named to the second team and Madsen was named to the honorable mention team.
Harvey helped the Cass offense with a .375 batting average and .420 on-base percentage. She generated 23 singles, one double, 17 runs scored, eight runs batted in and 14 steals. She also reached base five times on walks, five times on errors and twice on fielder’s choices.
Harvey also made a difference with her defense. She posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage at second base. She made 22 assists and had 22 putouts in 44 total chances.
Renner delivered a .352 batting average and .462 on-base percentage. She pocketed a team-best ten walks and had 17 singles, two doubles, 14 runs and 12 RBI. She reached base three times on errors, once on a hit-by-pitch and once on a fielder’s choice.
Renner helped the Wildcats defensively from her spot in left field. She ended the season with 32 putouts and made multiple running catches.
Madsen finished the season with a .288 on-base percentage. She collected six singles, two doubles, 11 runs, two RBI, four walks and 12 steals. She reached base seven times on errors, three times on hit-by-pitches and once on a fielder’s choice.
Madsen anchored the team’s defense from her spot in center field. She posted a .968 fielding percentage and saved many runs with leaping catches. She collected 27 putouts and three assists in 31 total chances.
Yutan/Mead teammates Shaylynn Campbell and Ella Watts were selected as co-captains of this year’s postseason roster. The Patriots had nine players named to All-NCC teams.
2022 All-Nebraska Capitol Conference Softball Selections
First Team
Shaylynn Campbell – Yutan/Mead – Senior
Ella Watts – Yutan/Mead – Senior
Reese Fisher – Ashland-Greenwood – Freshman
Cadie Robinson – Arlington – Senior
Paige Comstock – Ashland-Greenwood – Junior
Laycee Josoff – Yutan/Mead – Senior
Abbi Wieczorek – DC West – Senior
Kaitlyn Welchert – Fort Calhoun – Junior
Maycee Hays – Yutan/Mead – Junior
Samantha Brewer – Fort Calhoun – Junior
Second Team
Emma Renner – Cass – Sophomore
Tawny Irvin – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior
Sofia Dill – Ashland-Greenwood – Freshman
Kiersten Taylor – Arlington – Senior
Elizabeth Harvey – Cass – Sophomore
Sophia Brennan – Yutan/Mead – Senior
Alyssa Husing – Yutan/Mead – Senior
Ellie Milburn – Ashland-Greenwood – Freshman
Claire Koile – DC West – Senior
Jordyn Campbell – Yutan/Mead – Freshman
Honorable Mention
Britt Nielsen – Arlington – Sophomore
Hannah Stahlecker – Arlington – Senior
Joslyn Sargent – Ashland-Greenwood – Sophomore
Ambrees Schefdore – Ashland-Greenwood – Junior
MacKaylee Madsen – Cass – Senior
Bailey Anderson – DC West – Freshman
Carley Shaw – DC West – Junior
Claire Smock – DC West – Senior
Bella Zach – DC West – Freshman
Lucie Larsen – Fort Calhoun – Sophomore
Anna Taylor – Fort Calhoun – Sophomore
Kaylee Taylor – Fort Calhoun – Sophomore
Kaylee Hilbers – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior
Kaitlin Mundil – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior
Kristen Schellenberg – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Sophomore
Lizzie Potter – Raymond Central – Senior
Kamarin Simmons – Raymond Central – Junior
Cali Springer – Raymond Central – Junior
Kathleen Donovan – Syracuse – Freshman
Emily Holz – Syracuse – Junior
Mayson Sprague – Syracuse – Freshman
Taylor Novak – Yutan/Mead – Senior
Alexis Polack – Yutan/Mead – Senior