Wildcats earn spots on league softball squads

Three Cass softball players pocketed postseason recognition for their positive work on softball diamonds in 2022.

Nebraska Capitol Conference coaches selected Elizabeth Harvey, Emma Renner and MacKaylee Madsen for spots on All-NCC teams. Coaches chose players for first, second and honorable mention squads. Harvey and Renner were both named to the second team and Madsen was named to the honorable mention team.

Harvey helped the Cass offense with a .375 batting average and .420 on-base percentage. She generated 23 singles, one double, 17 runs scored, eight runs batted in and 14 steals. She also reached base five times on walks, five times on errors and twice on fielder’s choices.

Harvey also made a difference with her defense. She posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage at second base. She made 22 assists and had 22 putouts in 44 total chances.

Renner delivered a .352 batting average and .462 on-base percentage. She pocketed a team-best ten walks and had 17 singles, two doubles, 14 runs and 12 RBI. She reached base three times on errors, once on a hit-by-pitch and once on a fielder’s choice.

Renner helped the Wildcats defensively from her spot in left field. She ended the season with 32 putouts and made multiple running catches.

Madsen finished the season with a .288 on-base percentage. She collected six singles, two doubles, 11 runs, two RBI, four walks and 12 steals. She reached base seven times on errors, three times on hit-by-pitches and once on a fielder’s choice.

Madsen anchored the team’s defense from her spot in center field. She posted a .968 fielding percentage and saved many runs with leaping catches. She collected 27 putouts and three assists in 31 total chances.

Yutan/Mead teammates Shaylynn Campbell and Ella Watts were selected as co-captains of this year’s postseason roster. The Patriots had nine players named to All-NCC teams.

2022 All-Nebraska Capitol Conference Softball Selections

First Team

Shaylynn Campbell – Yutan/Mead – Senior

Ella Watts – Yutan/Mead – Senior

Reese Fisher – Ashland-Greenwood – Freshman

Cadie Robinson – Arlington – Senior

Paige Comstock – Ashland-Greenwood – Junior

Laycee Josoff – Yutan/Mead – Senior

Abbi Wieczorek – DC West – Senior

Kaitlyn Welchert – Fort Calhoun – Junior

Maycee Hays – Yutan/Mead – Junior

Samantha Brewer – Fort Calhoun – Junior

Second Team

Emma Renner – Cass – Sophomore

Tawny Irvin – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior

Sofia Dill – Ashland-Greenwood – Freshman

Kiersten Taylor – Arlington – Senior

Elizabeth Harvey – Cass – Sophomore

Sophia Brennan – Yutan/Mead – Senior

Alyssa Husing – Yutan/Mead – Senior

Ellie Milburn – Ashland-Greenwood – Freshman

Claire Koile – DC West – Senior

Jordyn Campbell – Yutan/Mead – Freshman

Honorable Mention

Britt Nielsen – Arlington – Sophomore

Hannah Stahlecker – Arlington – Senior

Joslyn Sargent – Ashland-Greenwood – Sophomore

Ambrees Schefdore – Ashland-Greenwood – Junior

MacKaylee Madsen – Cass – Senior

Bailey Anderson – DC West – Freshman

Carley Shaw – DC West – Junior

Claire Smock – DC West – Senior

Bella Zach – DC West – Freshman

Lucie Larsen – Fort Calhoun – Sophomore

Anna Taylor – Fort Calhoun – Sophomore

Kaylee Taylor – Fort Calhoun – Sophomore

Kaylee Hilbers – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior

Kaitlin Mundil – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior

Kristen Schellenberg – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Sophomore

Lizzie Potter – Raymond Central – Senior

Kamarin Simmons – Raymond Central – Junior

Cali Springer – Raymond Central – Junior

Kathleen Donovan – Syracuse – Freshman

Emily Holz – Syracuse – Junior

Mayson Sprague – Syracuse – Freshman

Taylor Novak – Yutan/Mead – Senior

Alexis Polack – Yutan/Mead – Senior