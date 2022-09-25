Wildcats face Bluejays in conference softball tournament

SCRIBNER – Cass softball players stayed close to second-seeded Ashland-Greenwood throughout Saturday morning’s league tournament game.

The Bluejays produced just enough offense to claim a hard-fought victory.

Ashland-Greenwood stopped seventh-seeded Cass 5-2 in the first round of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. Action in the tournament took place at Scribner Softball Fields throughout the day. The event followed a single-elimination format during the first two rounds and ended with third-place and first-place games.

The Wildcats made the most of an early scoring chance with a solo run in the first inning. Ashland-Greenwood (13-9) plated four runs on the board in the top of the third, but Cass cut the gap in half with a solo run in the third. AGHS created a 5-2 score in the fourth and held on to win the six-inning game.

Cass (5-13) remained in contention with crisp fielding against the Bluejays. The team committed zero errors during the day. Megan Gissler generated five defensive assists and Lauren Green, Elizabeth Harvey and MacKaylee Madsen each made one defensive assist. Emory Trofholz picked up seven defensive putouts at first base.

Gissler and Piper Meisinger each reached base three times at the plate. Gissler reached once on an error and produced one double, one home run, two runs batted in and one run scored. Meisinger moved to first base on one error, one walk and one hit-by-pitch.

Harvey, Ella Aaberg and Harleigh Vogler all reached base on AGHS errors, and Emma Renner and Hannah Bogatz each collected one single for Cass. Vogler and Sophia Lange each stole one base against the Bluejays.

Aaberg threw 77 pitches in the conference tournament. She scattered seven hits and allowed five runs with two walks and two strikeouts.

Ashland-Greenwood knocked off third-seeded Arlington in the semifinals to advance to the title game against Yutan/Mead. The top-seeded Patriots edged AGHS 3-2 to win the league championship.

The Wildcats will travel to Ashland on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. regular-season game with the Bluejays. The team will host Raymond Central in Louisville at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Ashland-Greenwood 004 100 – 5 7 5

Cass 101 000 – 2 5 0

2022 Nebraska Capitol Conference Softball Tournament Results

First Round

#8 Syracuse 8, #9 Raymond Central 6

Quarterfinals

#1 Yutan/Mead 11, #8 Syracuse 0

#5 Fort Calhoun 9, #4 DC West 3

#3 Arlington 8, #6 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 2

#2 Ashland-Greenwood 5, #7 Cass 2

Semifinals

#1 Yutan/Mead 10, #5 Fort Calhoun 1

#2 Ashland-Greenwood 9, #3 Arlington 4

Third Place

#3 Arlington 4, #5 Fort Calhoun 1

First Place

#1 Yutan/Mead 3, #2 Ashland-Greenwood 2