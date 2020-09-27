Wildcats face Bluejays in conference tourney

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHLAND – Ashland-Greenwood used a strong start to stop Cass in the conference softball tournament Saturday morning.

The Bluejays scored five runs in the first inning and went on to defeat the Wildcats 10-2. The teams squared off in the first round of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. Eight squads traveled to Ashland for action in the single-elimination event during the day.

Fourth-seeded AGHS (9-11) jumped ahead of the fifth-seeded Wildcats in the opening inning. The Bluejays scored four times before the first out was registered and ended the frame up 5-0. The Wildcats cut the gap to 6-2 in the top of the fourth inning, but the Bluejays tacked on four runs to end the game via mercy rule.

Cass broke into the scoring column in the second inning. Lauren Votta led off the frame with a single to left and moved ahead on Megan Gissler’s single to center. Votta moved to third base on a fielder’s choice and raced home on Katie Hillabrand’s RBI groundout.

The Wildcats crossed the plate again in the fourth. Votta began the scoring sequence by blasting a one-out triple to left field. Gissler delivered a RBI groundout in the next at-bat.