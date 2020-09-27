Wildcats face Bluejays in conference tourney

ASHLAND – Ashland-Greenwood used a strong start to stop Cass in the conference softball tournament Saturday morning.
The Bluejays scored five runs in the first inning and went on to defeat the Wildcats 10-2. The teams squared off in the first round of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. Eight squads traveled to Ashland for action in the single-elimination event during the day.
Fourth-seeded AGHS (9-11) jumped ahead of the fifth-seeded Wildcats in the opening inning. The Bluejays scored four times before the first out was registered and ended the frame up 5-0. The Wildcats cut the gap to 6-2 in the top of the fourth inning, but the Bluejays tacked on four runs to end the game via mercy rule.
Cass broke into the scoring column in the second inning. Lauren Votta led off the frame with a single to left and moved ahead on Megan Gissler’s single to center. Votta moved to third base on a fielder’s choice and raced home on Katie Hillabrand’s RBI groundout.
The Wildcats crossed the plate again in the fourth. Votta began the scoring sequence by blasting a one-out triple to left field. Gissler delivered a RBI groundout in the next at-bat.
Relief pitcher Emma Heinold entered the game in the first inning and limited Ashland-Greenwood’s offense. Heinold finished with four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Votta led the Cass offense with one triple, one single and two runs. Gissler had one single and one RBI, Morgan McAndrew produced one single and Erin Stohlmann collected one walk. Hillabrand chipped in a RBI for the team.
McAndrew, Gissler, Heinold, Votta and Ali Gansemer all made one defensive assist for the Wildcats.
Ashland-Greenwood won the league title later in the day. The Bluejays defeated Syracuse 11-3 in the semifinals and edged Raymond Central 5-4 in the championship game.
The Wildcats (6-14) will wrap up the regular season this week. The team will travel to Ashland-Greenwood on Sept. 29 and will host Raymond Central on Oct. 1. The Lions and Mustangs will play at 6 p.m. at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville.
Cass 010 10 – 2 4 1
AGHS 510 13 – 10 7 0
2020 Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament Results
First Round
#8 Syracuse 16, #1 Arlington 6
#4 Ashland-Greenwood 10, #5 Cass 2
#6 Raymond Central 3, #3 DC West/Omaha Concordia 2
#2 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 11, #7 Yutan/Mead 3
Semifinals
#4 Ashland-Greenwood 11, #8 Syracuse 3
#6 Raymond Central 11, #2 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3
Third Place
#8 Syracuse 5, #2 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 4
First Place
#4 Ashland-Greenwood 5, #6 Raymond Central 4
