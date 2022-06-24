Wildcats face Falls City in league softball game

WEEPING WATER – Falls City used a powerful approach at the plate to stop Cass softball players on Thursday night.

The Travelers defeated the Wildcats 13-0 in an 18-and-under game. The teams played in the first matchup of a triangular in the Southeast Nebraska Girls Softball League. The games had originally been scheduled to be held at Young Park in Murray, but steady rain earlier in the afternoon caused them to be moved to Weeping Water.

Falls City jumped ahead of the Wildcats with a big outburst in the first inning. The team produced multiple hits and scored eight runs in the frame.

The Travelers added three runs on the board in the second inning. Falls City used one single, one hit-by-pitch, one error and a RBI groundout to make it 11-0.

The Travelers created enough space to end the game via mercy rule in the third inning. Falls City used a walk, single and two-run single to expand the gap to 13-0.

Daysha Jones helped the Wildcats with her work at the plate. She produced a single for the team in the second inning. It was the lone base hit for Cass in the game.

Falls City won by double digits for the fourth time this season. The Travelers also accomplished the feat twice against Lincoln Chaos and once against Syracuse.

Falls City 832 – 13

Cass 000 – 0

