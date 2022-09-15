Wildcats face Pioneers in softball matchup

LOUISVILLE – Fort Calhoun used a consistent approach on offense to stop Cass on the softball diamond Thursday night.

The Pioneers churned out 11 hits in a 9-0 victory at Ash Grove Ball Complex. Kaylee Taylor, Addison Benoit and Kaitlyn Welchert all posted two hits during the five-inning game.

Fort Calhoun set the tone for the night in the top of the first inning. The Pioneers scored six times with a series of hits. The team created the final margin with three runs in the third.

FCHS pitcher Lucie Larsen kept the Wildcats from gaining traction on offense. She struck out seven batters in her 86-pitch performance. Larsen surrendered three hits and one walk to the 19 batters she faced.

Emory Trofholz, Megan Gissler and Elizabeth Harvey all collected singles for Cass. Emma Renner chipped in one walk for the team and Harvey made one steal. Trofholz, Gissler, Ella Aaberg and Piper Meisinger each made one defensive assist.

Cass will continue the season Saturday in the Cass Softball Invite in Louisville. Cass, Centennial and Omaha Buena Vista were grouped in Pool A and DC West, Wayne and Omaha Westview were grouped in Pool B.

Omaha Buena Vista will not appear in the tournament and has forfeited both of its pool-play games. Cass and Centennial will square off in a pool-play matchup at 10:45 a.m. DC West and Omaha Westview will play at 9 a.m., Omaha Westview and Wayne will play at 10:45 a.m. and DC West and Wayne will compete at 12:30 p.m.

First-place and third-place games in the tournament will begin at 2:15 p.m. All games will take place on Field 2 and Field 3 of the complex.

Fort Calhoun 603 00 – 9 11 0

Cass 000 00 – 0 3 1