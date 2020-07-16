Wildcats face Rockets on diamond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SYRACUSE – Cass Wildcats softball players gained experience on the diamond this week during a pair of games at Syracuse.

The Wildcats traveled to Syracuse Recreation Sports Complex on Monday night for an 18-and-under doubleheader. Syracuse collected two victories in the Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League games.

Syracuse 12, Wildcats 1

Syracuse gained momentum against the Wildcats after the first inning. The Rockets scored four times in the second inning and added eight runs in the third.

Allie Bokamper produced two hits, one walk and three RBI for Syracuse. Kaytlin Danner and Suzy Shanks each added two hits and Jayda Garris knocked in a pair of runs.

Wildcats 001 0 – 1 2 0

Syracuse 048 x – 12 10 1

Syracuse 18, Wildcats 6

The Rockets and Wildcats combined for a large amount of offense in the nightcap. Both teams had nine hits during the evening and took advantage of walks and errors to score.