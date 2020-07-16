Wildcats face Rockets on diamond

SYRACUSE – Cass Wildcats softball players gained experience on the diamond this week during a pair of games at Syracuse.
The Wildcats traveled to Syracuse Recreation Sports Complex on Monday night for an 18-and-under doubleheader. Syracuse collected two victories in the Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League games.
Syracuse 12, Wildcats 1
Syracuse gained momentum against the Wildcats after the first inning. The Rockets scored four times in the second inning and added eight runs in the third.
Allie Bokamper produced two hits, one walk and three RBI for Syracuse. Kaytlin Danner and Suzy Shanks each added two hits and Jayda Garris knocked in a pair of runs.
Wildcats 001 0 – 1 2 0
Syracuse 048 x – 12 10 1
Syracuse 18, Wildcats 6
The Rockets and Wildcats combined for a large amount of offense in the nightcap. Both teams had nine hits during the evening and took advantage of walks and errors to score.
Syracuse continued its hot hitting from game one. The team plated a solo run in the opening frame and went up 4-0 in the second. The Rockets swelled the gap to 12-0 in the third.
The Wildcats responded with three runs in each of their next two innings. Syracuse posted two runs in the fourth and scored four times in the fifth to win by mercy rule.
Allison Lewien collected two RBI for the Wildcats and Ali Gansemer delivered two hits. Shyanne Fredrick guided Syracuse with three hits and three RBI. Hannah Knox chipped in three RBI for the Rockets.
Syracuse 138 24 – 18 9 1
Wildcats 003 3x – 6 9 10
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!