Wildcats face Rockets on softball diamond

MURRAY – Athletes from Conestoga and Louisville teamed up on the softball diamond Thursday night for an 18-and-under matchup against Syracuse.

Cass Wildcats players took on the Rockets in a Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League game. Syracuse overcame an early 4-0 deficit to defeat the Wildcats 14-5 at Young Park in Murray. The game ended due to time-limit rule after Syracuse finished batting in the top of the fifth inning.

The Wildcats began the game on a positive note with consecutive singles. Lauren Green delivered a two-run single to center field, and MacKaylee Madsen copied the feat with a RBI grounder. Green and Madsen both scored on an error later in the inning.

Syracuse delivered a six-run outburst in the top of the third, but the Wildcats struck back with a solo run in the bottom half. Piper Meisinger drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on a steal and wild pitch. She flew home on a second wild pitch to make it 6-5.

Syracuse ran away from Cass after that. The Rockets plated two runs in the fourth and tacked on six runs in the fifth. Syracuse finished the game with 14 hits.