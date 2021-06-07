Wildcats face Rockets on softball diamond

MURRAY – Athletes from Conestoga and Louisville teamed up on the softball diamond Thursday night for an 18-and-under matchup against Syracuse.
Cass Wildcats players took on the Rockets in a Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League game. Syracuse overcame an early 4-0 deficit to defeat the Wildcats 14-5 at Young Park in Murray. The game ended due to time-limit rule after Syracuse finished batting in the top of the fifth inning.
The Wildcats began the game on a positive note with consecutive singles. Lauren Green delivered a two-run single to center field, and MacKaylee Madsen copied the feat with a RBI grounder. Green and Madsen both scored on an error later in the inning.
Syracuse delivered a six-run outburst in the top of the third, but the Wildcats struck back with a solo run in the bottom half. Piper Meisinger drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on a steal and wild pitch. She flew home on a second wild pitch to make it 6-5.
Syracuse ran away from Cass after that. The Rockets plated two runs in the fourth and tacked on six runs in the fifth. Syracuse finished the game with 14 hits.
Ella Aaberg and Mati Steckler each had one single and one walk for the Wildcats, and Madsen reached base on one single and one error. Green delivered one single, Harleigh Vogler reached on one error and Meisinger and Lily Hofker each drew one walk.
The Wildcats made several running catches throughout the night. Katie Hillabrand and Avery Heilig each made plays on the right side of the diamond, and Vogler secured several fly balls in left field.
The Wildcats are scheduled to resume their season July 10. The team will host the Lincoln Chaos at 6 p.m. and Falls City at 7:30 p.m. Both games are scheduled to take place at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville.
Syracuse 006 26 – 14 14 2
Cass 401 0x – 5 4 3