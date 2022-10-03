Wildcats finish softball season against Badgers

BENNINGTON – Cass softball players gave Bennington a tough test through the first five innings of Monday afternoon’s subdistrict tournament game.

The Badgers were able to flex their scoring muscles enough in the final stretch to walk away with the victory.

Top-seeded Bennington stopped fourth-seeded Cass 12-2 in the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament at Bennington. The Wildcats weren’t intimidated by the Badgers in the game. They remained within 3-2 through the first four innings and kept the deficit at 5-2 after five frames.

“The girls did a really nice job today,” Cass co-head coach Molly Stieren said. “We competed well against the top seed in this tournament, especially through the first four or five innings. I’m very proud of how they played.”

Stieren said Cass athletes felt confident about their abilities entering the game. Bennington had won ten of its previous 11 games and had reached double digits in six of those contests. The Wildcats believed they could find a winning formula in front of a crowd full of Bennington fans.

“I’m really happy with the way they approached the game today,” Stieren said. “It’s a tough tournament. The other three teams here are really good, but the girls didn’t let that affect them. They believed that they would play well, and that made a difference in how the game started out.”

Elizabeth Harvey gave the Wildcats positive feelings when she led off the game with a single. Megan Gissler then blasted a shot to left field that sailed over the fence. Cass teammates celebrated with Gissler at the plate after her home run.

Bennington (18-10) responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Abigail Brown smashed a solo home run to center field and Madison Scobee connected on a single to left. Olivia Wiese tied the game with a RBI double and Olivia Fehlhaber followed her with a RBI double to center.

MacKaylee Madsen gave the Wildcats a scoring opportunity in the second inning. She drove a double down the left-field line and moved to third on an errant throw to second base. Bennington pitcher Reese Smith escaped the jam with a pair of strikeouts.

The score remained 3-2 until Bennington plated two runs in the fifth. Julissa Hauder and Scobee knocked consecutive two-out singles and Morgan Dreessen connected on a two-run single to left.

Bennington ended action with seven runs in the sixth. Hailli Vercoe had a two-run single, Brown drilled a two-run triple and Scobee pocketed a three-run home run.

Gissler led Cass at the plate with one home run, one walk, one run and two RBI. Harvey singled and scored once, Madsen delivered one double and Emory Trofholz produced one single. Lauren Green chipped in one walk for the team.

Piper Meisinger helped the Wildcats defensively with one assist and five putouts. Ella Aaberg and Green each made one defensive assist and Renner caught three flyouts in left field. Aaberg struck out five Badgers during her 119-pitch performance.

Cass finished the year 6-15. Aaberg, Ali Gansemer, Gissler, Madsen, Meisinger and Trofholz were the team’s six seniors. Stieren said they made important contributions to the Wildcats throughout their careers.

“These seniors have been fantastic,” Stieren said. “It was year three of this co-op, and they’ve been responsible for really bringing the two schools together. They’ve done a nice job of making everyone feel included on the team, and they’ve helped the program become really solid and stable.

“I’m very proud of what they’ve done for this team and our schools. They’re a great group.”

Cass 200 000 – 2 4 0

Bennington 300 027 – 12 12 1