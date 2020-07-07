Wildcats host Marysville in home doubleheader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURRAY – Athletes on the Cass Wildcats summer softball team gained more experience Monday night during a home doubleheader in Murray.

The Wildcats squared off with Marysville, Kan., at Young Park. The 18-and-under teams played in the Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League.

Marysville won the second game of the doubleheader 6-1. The Bulldogs scored five runs in the first inning on three walks, one single, one double and one error. The team tacked on a solo run in the second inning on one error, one infield hit and one RBI groundout.

The Wildcats created offense in the fourth inning. The team loaded the bases on two walks and one hit-by-pitch. Ali Gansemer drew a RBI walk to create the 6-1 margin.

Several Cass players made webgems during the game. Maia Johnson posted a running catch in right field in the first inning, and third baseman Allison Lewien made a charging throw-out on an infield grounder in the third inning. Catcher Morgan McAndrew tagged out a runner at home plate in the fourth inning.

The Conestoga-Louisville co-op program will wrap up the regular season next week. The Wildcats are scheduled to visit Syracuse for a doubleheader on Monday, July 13. The first game is slated to start at 6 p.m. at Syracuse Sports Complex.