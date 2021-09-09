Wildcats, Indians play softball games

Softball athletes from Cass and Weeping Water played on two local diamonds Tuesday night in varsity matchups.
Malcolm 10, Cass 0
Malcolm used a strong scoring attack to stop the Wildcats at Young Park in Murray. The Clippers touched home plate four times in the first inning and upped the lead to 7-0 in the next frame. The team ended action after four innings.
Megan Gissler, MacKaylee Madsen, Katie Hillabrand and Emma Renner each had one single for the Wildcats. Ali Gansemer drew one walk and Ella Aaberg was struck once by a pitch.
Elizabeth Harvey led Cass with three defensive assists. Lauren Green and Mati Steckler each chipped in two defensive assists.
Malcolm 433 0 – 10 9 1
Cass 000 0 – 0 4 3
Falls City 7, Weeping Water 5
Weeping Water nearly came back from a 7-1 deficit against the Tigers. Falls City built a 3-1 lead after three innings and tried to put the game away with four runs in the fifth. WWHS scored three times in the sixth and once in the seventh before Falls City tallied the final out.
Zoe Houston and Keatyn Harrah guided Weeping Water’s offense. Houston drove in three runs for the team and Harrah posted two hits. Madi Jones paced Falls City’s attack with one home run, two singles, two runs and two RBI.
Weeping Water will return to Fiedler Family Ball Complex on Saturday for the Falls City Invite. The Indians will play Auburn in the first round at 9 a.m. Freeman, Southern/Diller-Odell, Nebraska City, Syracuse, Falls City and Wilber-Clatonia will also be in the tournament.
Weeping Water 100 003 1 – 5 7 3
Falls City 111 040 x – 7 8 2