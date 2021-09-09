Wildcats, Indians play softball games

Softball athletes from Cass and Weeping Water played on two local diamonds Tuesday night in varsity matchups.

Malcolm 10, Cass 0

Malcolm used a strong scoring attack to stop the Wildcats at Young Park in Murray. The Clippers touched home plate four times in the first inning and upped the lead to 7-0 in the next frame. The team ended action after four innings.

Megan Gissler, MacKaylee Madsen, Katie Hillabrand and Emma Renner each had one single for the Wildcats. Ali Gansemer drew one walk and Ella Aaberg was struck once by a pitch.

Elizabeth Harvey led Cass with three defensive assists. Lauren Green and Mati Steckler each chipped in two defensive assists.

Malcolm 433 0 – 10 9 1

Cass 000 0 – 0 4 3

Falls City 7, Weeping Water 5