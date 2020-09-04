Wildcats leave county for softball contest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARLINGTON – Cass Wildcats softball players journeyed outside of their local zip codes Thursday for an evening of action on the diamond.

Arlington defeated the Wildcats 12-4 in a matchup of Nebraska Capitol Conference programs. The Eagles used a steady scoring attack to improve their season mark to 6-4. Cass dropped to 2-8.

Arlington overcame an early 1-0 deficit with five unanswered runs against the Wildcats. The home team padded the lead to 10-3 in the fourth inning and ended action with two runs in the sixth. The Eagles took advantage of 16 walks to gain many scoring opportunities.

Jennifer Katz headlined the Cass offense with one double, two singles and two runs. Ali Gansemer produced one double, one single, one run batted in and one run scored, and MacKaylee Madsen posted a pair of singles for the team.

Megan Gissler collected one single, one walk and one run and Avery Heilig singled, reached once on an error and scored once. Lauren Votta generated one single and one RBI, Lauren Green posted one single and Morgan McAndrew drew one walk. Katie Hillabrand chipped in one RBI in the game.

Gissler ended the evening with one steal on the basepaths. Katz, Gissler, Green and Erin Stohlmann each made one defensive assist for the Wildcats.